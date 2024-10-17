/

Pangea 265

BAŞAK GÜNAK, Wings, Rewilding (Subtext Records)
TRISTAN DA CUNHA, A Cold Field, V. A. – Invisible Comma
SOPHIE, Rawwwwww (feat. Jozzy), Sophie (Transgressive Records)
THE BUG, Deep in a Mud (feat. Magugu)
TIM REAPER & KLOKE, Alienation, In Full Effect (Hyperdub)
SQUAREPUSHER, Abacus 2 (Remastered), Ultravisitor (20th Anniversary Edition) (Warp Records)
KORELESS, Deceltica, Deceltica (Young)
NLF3, Ka In You You, O Days (Prohibited Records)
NALA SINEPHRO, Continuum 6, Endlessness (Warp Records)
FLYING LOTUS, Garmonbozia (Warp Records)
ONGON, Fela, Solchi Rari – Volume Primo (loup editions)
ULRICH TROYER, AUTOSTRADA DEL BRENNERO feat. Diggory Kenrick, Autostrada del Brennero (4Bit Productions)
EL KHAT, Commodore Lothan, mute (Glitterbeat)
BUZZ’ AYAZ, Efdji, Buzz’ Ayaz (Glitterbeat)
THE EX, Great!, Great! / The Evidence (Ex Records)
GOOD SAD HAPPY BAD, Shaded Tree, All Kinds of Days (Textile Records)
LAWNS, 16, Be a Better Man (FatCat Records)
JABU, Too Careful, A Soft and Gatherable Star (Do You Have Peace?)
MAVERICK PERSONA, Bite For Freedom, In The Name Of (NOS Records / MarraCult)
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, BABYS IN A THUNDERCLOUD, NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD (Constellation)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

