Pangea 265

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

BAŞAK GÜNAK, Wings, Rewilding (Subtext Records)

TRISTAN DA CUNHA, A Cold Field, V. A. – Invisible Comma

SOPHIE, Rawwwwww (feat. Jozzy), Sophie (Transgressive Records)

THE BUG, Deep in a Mud (feat. Magugu)

TIM REAPER & KLOKE, Alienation, In Full Effect (Hyperdub)

SQUAREPUSHER, Abacus 2 (Remastered), Ultravisitor (20th Anniversary Edition) (Warp Records)

KORELESS, Deceltica, Deceltica (Young)

NLF3, Ka In You You, O Days (Prohibited Records)

NALA SINEPHRO, Continuum 6, Endlessness (Warp Records)

FLYING LOTUS, Garmonbozia (Warp Records)

ONGON, Fela, Solchi Rari – Volume Primo (loup editions)

ULRICH TROYER, AUTOSTRADA DEL BRENNERO feat. Diggory Kenrick, Autostrada del Brennero (4Bit Productions)

EL KHAT, Commodore Lothan, mute (Glitterbeat)

BUZZ’ AYAZ, Efdji, Buzz’ Ayaz (Glitterbeat)

THE EX, Great!, Great! / The Evidence (Ex Records)

GOOD SAD HAPPY BAD, Shaded Tree, All Kinds of Days (Textile Records)

LAWNS, 16, Be a Better Man (FatCat Records)

JABU, Too Careful, A Soft and Gatherable Star (Do You Have Peace?)

MAVERICK PERSONA, Bite For Freedom, In The Name Of (NOS Records / MarraCult)

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, BABYS IN A THUNDERCLOUD, NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD (Constellation)