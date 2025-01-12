LOUD! – “Drifting Clouds”, 09.01.2025

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

AIDAN BAKER – Dusk (“Children of The Sun OST”, 2024)

DRIFTWOOD – Towards The Colour Of The Sky (“Driftwood”, Room40 DRM4205, 2024)

RAFAEL TORAL – Changes (“Spectral Evolution”, Moikai – M14CD, 2024)

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR – Pale Spectator Takes Photographs (“No Title As Of 13 February 2024, 28,340 Dead “, Constellation, CST183, 2024)

DANIEL M KARLSSON – At Eric Ericsonhallen (“Towards a Music for Large Ensemble”, Fönstret—14, 2024)

WILLIAM FOWLER COLLINS – The Church Steps In Montreuil (“The Devil And The River, Volume One”, Karlrecords KR112, 2024)

MICH GERBER – Drifting Clouds (excerpt) (“Drifting Clouds”, Everest Records er_lp_120, 2024)

ALAN LAMB – Meditation On Spring 8 (“Night Passage”, Room40 RM4239, 2024)

MICROTUB – Andersabo Part 3 (“Thin Peaks”, Thanatosis Produktion THT35,2024)

LUKAS DE CLERCK – The Cats of Medir (“The Telescopic Aulos of Atlas”, Ideologic Organ SOMA046,2024)