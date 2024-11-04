The Body: in ascolto “Less Meaning” da The Crying Out Of Things

Se li avete visti a Bologna pochi giorni fa, sapete che i The Body stanno attualmente terminando un tour collaborativo con Dis Fig – con la quale hanno pubblicato Orchards Of A Futile Heaven all’inizio di quest’anno – per tutto il Regno Unito e l’UE.

Nel frattempo Thrill Jockey continua a spingere il nuovo album “da soli” dei The Body, The Crying Out Of Things, in uscita l’8 novembre, mettendone online un terzo pezzo “Less Meaning”, secondo il comunicato stampa simultaneamente una delle canzoni più veloci e avventurose della band fino ad oggi.

old ways are forgotten

the old ones dead

what life means

no purpose to stir

no fish to catch

no land to till

new ways are falling

discoursed into hubris and crashing into ruin

have become numbed numbers

earth is a market where we are bought and sold