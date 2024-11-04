The Body: in ascolto “Less Meaning” da The Crying Out Of Things
Se li avete visti a Bologna pochi giorni fa, sapete che i The Body stanno attualmente terminando un tour collaborativo con Dis Fig – con la quale hanno pubblicato Orchards Of A Futile Heaven all’inizio di quest’anno – per tutto il Regno Unito e l’UE.
Nel frattempo Thrill Jockey continua a spingere il nuovo album “da soli” dei The Body, The Crying Out Of Things, in uscita l’8 novembre, mettendone online un terzo pezzo “Less Meaning”, secondo il comunicato stampa simultaneamente una delle canzoni più veloci e avventurose della band fino ad oggi.
old ways are forgotten
the old ones dead
what life means
no purpose to stir
no fish to catch
no land to till
new ways are falling
discoursed into hubris and crashing into ruin
have become numbed numbers
earth is a market where we are bought and sold