Poptones #206
Puntata n. 206 di Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli, incentrata su novità discografiche dal sapore pop psichedelico.
Playlist
REDD KROSS – I’ll take your word for it
THE SENCES – Either way
THE EGGMEN WOOOOOO! – Rwy’n’dy garu di
MARC BACINO – Kaylee Hughes
BENNY TROKAN – Just want to love you!
JORDIE LANE – Biscuit house
PAUL MOLLOY – Absent friends
ELEPHANT STONE – Another year is gone
THE JUNIPERS – The swarthy smith
THE BLACK WATCH – Gobbledegook
GIANT DAY – Ignore the flood
PENNY ARCADE – One more
BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY – The future is our way out
KIT SEBASTIAN – Göç / Me