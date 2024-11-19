Poptones #206

Puntata n. 206 di Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli, incentrata su novità discografiche dal sapore pop psichedelico.

Playlist

REDD KROSS – I’ll take your word for it

THE SENCES – Either way

THE EGGMEN WOOOOOO! – Rwy’n’dy garu di

MARC BACINO – Kaylee Hughes

BENNY TROKAN – Just want to love you!

JORDIE LANE – Biscuit house

PAUL MOLLOY – Absent friends

ELEPHANT STONE – Another year is gone

THE JUNIPERS – The swarthy smith

THE BLACK WATCH – Gobbledegook

GIANT DAY – Ignore the flood

PENNY ARCADE – One more

BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY – The future is our way out

KIT SEBASTIAN – Göç / Me

