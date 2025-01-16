Pangea 270 – Best of 2024

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

DAN MELCHIOR, Night Sounds, Hill Country Piano (Penultimate Press)

WUKIR SURYADI, Fenomena demi Fenomena, Siklus dan Doa (Discrepant)

DIALECT, Archaic Quarter Form, Atlas of Green (RVNG Intl.)

ULRICH TROYER, FELTUNER HÜTTE feat. Osman Murat Ertel, Transit Tribe (4Bit-Productions)

JLIN, Eye Am, Akoma (Planet Mu)

AVALANCHE KAITO, Borgo, Talitakum (Glitterbeat)

MERCHANTS, Ocra, Marrow (Artetetra)

KLARA LEWIS, Top, Thankful (Editions Mego)

BLACK PUS, Hungry Animal, Terrestrial Seethings (Thrill Jockey)

TRANS UPPER EGYPT, Italì, No Dub (Maple Death Records)

TOLOUSE LOW TRAX, Guide To Move, Fung Day (TAL)

MACHINEDRUM, BLESSD (feat. deem spencer), 3FOR82 (Ninja Tune)

SIMON ÖGGL, Life Is Good, Xenotopia (col legno)

ABYSSY, Italodoppler, Extra Meta (New Interplanetary Melodies)

WU-LU, Sinner, Learning To Swim On Empty (Warp Records)

ICEBOY VIOLET & NUEEN, Fragmentary (Eraser), You Said You’d Hold My Hand Through The Fire (Hyperdub)

CHARLOTTE JACOBS, Celeste, a t l a s (New Amsterdam Records)

MICHAEL VINCENT WALLER, Love Valentine (Lex Luger Remix), Moments Remixes (play loud! Productions)

FRANCESCO SERRA, Personal Pt.4, Personal (I dischi di Angelica)

ROTEM GEFFEN, I Beg, The Night is the Night (Thanatosis Produktion)

DANILO LIGATO, Nenta, Vurga (EEEE)

ALARICO MANTOVANI PANGEA BEST OF 2024

ALBUMS

[AHMED], Giant Beauty (Fönstret 9-13)

ABYSSY, Extra Meta (New Interplanetary Melodies)

AVALANCHE KAITO, Talitakum (Glitterbeat Records)

BLACK PUS, Terrestrial Seethings (Thrill Jockey)

CHARLOTTE JACOBS, a t l a s (New Amsterdam Records)

DAN MELCHIOR, Hill Country Piano (Penultimate Press)

DANILO LIGATO, Vurga (EEEE)

DIALECT, Atlas of Green (RVNG Intl.)

FERRO SOLO, Almost Mine Part III: The Fernando Chronicles (Riff Records / Hellnation Music / Fernando Dischi)

FRANCESCO SERRA, Personal (I dischi di Angelica)

ICEBOY VIOLET & NUEEN, You Said You’d Hold My Hand Through The Fire (Hyperdub)

JABU, A Soft and Gatherable Star (Do You Have Peace?)

JIBOIA, Salar (Discrepant)

JLIN, Akoma (Planet Mu)

JULIÁN MAYORGA, Chak Chak Chak Chak (Glitterbeat Records)

KLARA LEWIS, Thankful (Editions Mego)

MACHINEDRUM, 3FOR82 (Ninja Tune)

MERCHANTS, Marrow (Artetetra)

MICHAEL VINCENT WALLER, Moments Remixes (play loud! Productions)

ROTEM GEFFEN, The Night is the Night (Thanatosis Produktion)

SIMON ÖGGL, Xenotopia (col legno)

THE BUG, Machines I-V (Relapse)

TOLOUSE LOW TRAX, Fung Day (TAL)

TRANS UPPER EGYPT, No Dub (Maple Death Records)

ULRICH TROYER, Transit Tribe (4Bit-Productions)

WU-LU, Learning To Swim On Empty (Warp Records)

WUKIR SURYADI, Siklus dan Doa (Discrepant)

REISSUES

ALAN LAMB, Night Passage (Room40)

APHEX TWIN, Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition) (Warp Records)

CERGIO PRUDENCIO, Antología 1: Obras para la Orquesta Experimental de Instrumentos Nativos (Buh Records)

CLUSTER, Zuckerzeit (Bureau B)

HAKUSHI HASEGAWA, Somoku Hodo (Brainfeeder)

KEIJI HAINO, Black Blues (Room40)

MUQATA’A, La Lisana Lah (Souk Records)

OREN AMBARCHI, Quixotism (Black Truffle)

SANDWELL DISTRICT, Where Next? (The Point Of Departure Recording Company)

SUSSAN DEYHIM & RICHARD HOROWITZ, The Invisible Road: Original Recordings, 1985 –1990 (RVNG Intl./Freedom to Spend)

EP/SINGLES

BLAWAN, BouQ (XL Recordings)

BUCK MEEK, Cuero Dudes / Beauty Opens Doors (4AD)

BICEP, CHROMA 004 ROLA

JOHN GLACIER, Like A Ribbon (Young)

JOY ORBISON, flex fm (freddit) feat. Lil Yachty, Future, Playboi Carti

THE EX, Great! / The Evidence (Ex Records)

TYSON, Grunge (ft. Wu-Lu) (LuckyMe)