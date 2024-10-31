/

Pangea 266

Tracklist

BLUE LAKE, Weft, Weft (Tonal Union)
JAMES JONATHAN CLANCY, Black & White, Sprecato (Maple Death Records)
DIALECT, Born Through, Atlas of Green (RVNG Intl.)
JIBOIA, Sitar (Ayoub ElAyady), Salar (Discrepant)
MOOSE TERRIFIC (Tamara Filyavich & Sam Shalabi), Loose Cheese, Nude Beginnings (Ruptured Records)
GIRIDHAR UDUPA, Chakra – The Wheel (Edit), My Name is Giridhar Udupa (7K!)
JULIÁN MAYORGA, El día que Tolima se hundió hasta el fondo del mar, Chak Chak Chak Chak (Glitterbeat)
TRANS UPPER EGYPT, Full Greedy, No Dub (Maple Death Records)
FERA, Psiche Liberata, Psiche Liberata (Maple Death Records)
CLARK3, 08v3, from the edges tongues grow (Shameless Records)
CASISDEAD, Steptronic (Conducta Remix) (XL Recordings)
TOLOUSE LOW TRAX, Fung Day, Fung Day (TAL)
JABU, Temporary, A Soft and Gatherable Star (Do You Have Peace?)
TYSON, Grunge (ft. Wu-Lu), Grunge (LuckyMe)
BRYAN SENTI & DOMINIC BOUFFARD, Drift, Killing Horizon (Naïve)
DE’ LAMPERI, Tema di de’ Lamperi, Addio esseri di polvere (Kohlhaas)
SARAH DAVACHI, Night Horns, The Head As Form’d In The Crier’s Choir (Late Music)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

