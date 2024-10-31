Pangea 266

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

BLUE LAKE, Weft, Weft (Tonal Union)

JAMES JONATHAN CLANCY, Black & White, Sprecato (Maple Death Records)

DIALECT, Born Through, Atlas of Green (RVNG Intl.)

JIBOIA, Sitar (Ayoub ElAyady), Salar (Discrepant)

MOOSE TERRIFIC (Tamara Filyavich & Sam Shalabi), Loose Cheese, Nude Beginnings (Ruptured Records)

GIRIDHAR UDUPA, Chakra – The Wheel (Edit), My Name is Giridhar Udupa (7K!)

JULIÁN MAYORGA, El día que Tolima se hundió hasta el fondo del mar, Chak Chak Chak Chak (Glitterbeat)

TRANS UPPER EGYPT, Full Greedy, No Dub (Maple Death Records)

FERA, Psiche Liberata, Psiche Liberata (Maple Death Records)

CLARK3, 08v3, from the edges tongues grow (Shameless Records)

CASISDEAD, Steptronic (Conducta Remix) (XL Recordings)

TOLOUSE LOW TRAX, Fung Day, Fung Day (TAL)

JABU, Temporary, A Soft and Gatherable Star (Do You Have Peace?)

TYSON, Grunge (ft. Wu-Lu), Grunge (LuckyMe)

BRYAN SENTI & DOMINIC BOUFFARD, Drift, Killing Horizon (Naïve)

DE’ LAMPERI, Tema di de’ Lamperi, Addio esseri di polvere (Kohlhaas)

SARAH DAVACHI, Night Horns, The Head As Form’d In The Crier’s Choir (Late Music)