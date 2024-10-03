Pangea 264

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

DAN MELCHIOR, The Body, Hill Country Piano (Penultimate Press)

SAAGARA, Where Is That Blossom, 3 (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

LANDLESS, The Grey Selkie of Sule Skerry, Lúireach (Glitterbeat)

FLOATING POINTS, Ocotillo, Cascade (Ninja Tune)

BICEP, CHROMA 004 ROLA

JOY ORBISON, flex fm (freddit) feat. Lil Yachty, Future, Playboi Carti

VEGYN, Halo Flip (ft. Lauren Auder), The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions (PLZ Make It Ruins)

METRONOMY, Contact High (feat. Miki & Faux Real), Posse EP Volume 2 (Ninja Tune)

MAZZA VISION, Sun Riser, Ohm Spectrum (Sub Rosa)

TYCHO, Consciousness Felt, Infinite Health (Ninja Tune)

BEN BÖHMER, Hiding (feat. Lykke Li), Bloom (Ninja Tune)

JOHN GLACIER, Whole Or None, Duppy Gun (Young)

SAD PONY GIRL, I Luv The Valley, Guerrilla EP (EEEE)

SEEFEEL, Sky Hooks, Everything Squared (Warp Records)

潘PAN, Reborn, Pan The Pansexual (Transgressive Records)

CHARLOTTE JACOBS, mala, a t l a s (New Amsterdam Records)

SUSSAN DEYHIM & RICHARD HOROWITZ, Craving Your Embrace, The Invisible Road: Original Recordings, 1985 –1990 (RVNG Intl./Freedom to Spend)

SURYA BOTOFASINA, (The Circle) Of Compassion with MidnightRoba, Ashram Sun (Spiritmuse Records)

ENSEMBLE TIKORO, Balungan 1 (taken from Metal), Hell Chamber (Artetetra)