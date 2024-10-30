Poptones #204
Ispirato dalla recente trasferta in quel di Birmingham, Gabriele Savioli, in occasione della puntata n. 204 di Poptones, presenta alcune delle band più rappresentative della città delle West Midlands
Playlist
BLACK SABBATH – Black Sabbath
THE MOODY BLUES – I don’t mind
DAVE PEACE QUARTET – Couldn’t bear the sight
THE MOVE – I can hear the grass grow
THE IDLE RACE – Morning shunshine
STEEL PULSE – Ku klux klan
UB40 – Tyler
THE BEAT – Mirror in the bathroom
DEXY MIDNIGHT RUNNERS – Dance stance
SWELL MAPS – Vertical slum
THE AU PAIRS – You
DURAN DURAN – Last chance on the stairway
OCEAN COLOUR SCENE – The day we caught the train