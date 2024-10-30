Poptones #204

Ispirato dalla recente trasferta in quel di Birmingham, Gabriele Savioli, in occasione della puntata n. 204 di Poptones, presenta alcune delle band più rappresentative della città delle West Midlands

Playlist

BLACK SABBATH – Black Sabbath

THE MOODY BLUES – I don’t mind

DAVE PEACE QUARTET – Couldn’t bear the sight

THE MOVE – I can hear the grass grow

THE IDLE RACE – Morning shunshine

STEEL PULSE – Ku klux klan

UB40 – Tyler

THE BEAT – Mirror in the bathroom

DEXY MIDNIGHT RUNNERS – Dance stance

SWELL MAPS – Vertical slum

THE AU PAIRS – You

DURAN DURAN – Last chance on the stairway

OCEAN COLOUR SCENE – The day we caught the train

