Pangea 267

Tracklist

MALCOLM PARDON, Side Effects, The Abyss (The Leaf Label)
KLARA LEWIS, 4U, Thankful (Editions Mego)
FLEUR DE FEU, In The Great Night, Weep (P.O.G.O. Records/OFF Records)
WE ARE WINTER’S BLUE AND RADIANT CHILDREN, No More Apocalypse Father, “NO MORE APOCALYPSE FATHER” (Constellation)
SOME IMAGES OF PARADISE, Winter, Hell Is Overcrowded, The dead will have no place to go (Everything is Perfect Records)
COILGUNS, We Missed The Parade, Odd Love (Humus Records)
BLACK RAIN, Black Clinics Of Chiba, Neuromancer (Room40)
MERCHANTS, Desert Magnet, Marrow (Artetetra)
EL KHAT, Almania, mute (Glitterbeat)
JULIÁN MAYORGA, No te comas las blanquísimas mofetas, Chak Chak Chak Chak (Glitterbeat)
BARTEES STRANGE, Too Much, Horror (4AD) 3:30
GOOD SAD HAPPY BAD, After.Spirit, All Kinds of Days (Textile Records)
DIRTY THREE, Love Changes Everything III, Love Changes Everything (Drag City)
JULIA SABRA, White Walls, Natural History Museum (Ruptured Records)
COMAMBIENT, Il messaggio sotto al tumulo, Tre storie per chitarra (Torto Editions / Ramble Records)
MATT ELLIOTT, The Kursk, Drinking Songs Live: 20 Years On (Ici d’ailleurs)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

