Pangea 267

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

MALCOLM PARDON, Side Effects, The Abyss (The Leaf Label)

KLARA LEWIS, 4U, Thankful (Editions Mego)

FLEUR DE FEU, In The Great Night, Weep (P.O.G.O. Records/OFF Records)

WE ARE WINTER’S BLUE AND RADIANT CHILDREN, No More Apocalypse Father, “NO MORE APOCALYPSE FATHER” (Constellation)

SOME IMAGES OF PARADISE, Winter, Hell Is Overcrowded, The dead will have no place to go (Everything is Perfect Records)

COILGUNS, We Missed The Parade, Odd Love (Humus Records)

BLACK RAIN, Black Clinics Of Chiba, Neuromancer (Room40)

MERCHANTS, Desert Magnet, Marrow (Artetetra)

EL KHAT, Almania, mute (Glitterbeat)

JULIÁN MAYORGA, No te comas las blanquísimas mofetas, Chak Chak Chak Chak (Glitterbeat)

BARTEES STRANGE, Too Much, Horror (4AD) 3:30

GOOD SAD HAPPY BAD, After.Spirit, All Kinds of Days (Textile Records)

DIRTY THREE, Love Changes Everything III, Love Changes Everything (Drag City)

JULIA SABRA, White Walls, Natural History Museum (Ruptured Records)

COMAMBIENT, Il messaggio sotto al tumulo, Tre storie per chitarra (Torto Editions / Ramble Records)

MATT ELLIOTT, The Kursk, Drinking Songs Live: 20 Years On (Ici d’ailleurs)