LOUD! – “Persistence of Sound”, 31.10.2024

Ascolta la puntata.

Ø – Fermionit (“Fermionit – Kulmamomentti”, Sähkö Recordings, SÄHKÖ-036, 2024)

ASMUS TIETCHENS WITH ACHIM WOLLSCHEID – Move 2 (“Repetetive Movement”, Staalplaat, STCD 124, 1998)

WILLIAM BASINSKI – September 23rd (“September 23rd”, Temporary Residence, 2024)

TEHO TEARDO AND BLIXA BARGELD – È pericoloso sporgersi (“Christian and Mauro”, Specula, 014, 2024)

SEEFEEL – Multifolds (“Everything Squared“, 2024)

ALESSANDRO CORTINI – II (“Nati Infiniti”, Mute – CDSTUMM888, 2024)

ANDREA GIORDANO – Stansia 2 V (“Àlea”, SOFA SOFA602, 2024)

BLACK RAIN – Ninsei (“Neuromancer”, Room40 RM4237, 2024)

RUBBISH MUSIC – Slithering Fatberg (“Fatbergs”, Persistence of Sound PS013, 2024)

YUGEN – Disappear (“Yugen”, Disasters By Choice CDNUY024, 2024)

DAN MELCHIOR – Night Sounds (“Hill Country Piano”, Penultimate Press PP66, 2024)

Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00