LOUD! – “Persistence of Sound”, 31.10.2024
Ø – Fermionit (“Fermionit – Kulmamomentti”, Sähkö Recordings, SÄHKÖ-036, 2024)
ASMUS TIETCHENS WITH ACHIM WOLLSCHEID – Move 2 (“Repetetive Movement”, Staalplaat, STCD 124, 1998)
WILLIAM BASINSKI – September 23rd (“September 23rd”, Temporary Residence, 2024)
TEHO TEARDO AND BLIXA BARGELD – È pericoloso sporgersi (“Christian and Mauro”, Specula, 014, 2024)
SEEFEEL – Multifolds (“Everything Squared“, 2024)
ALESSANDRO CORTINI – II (“Nati Infiniti”, Mute – CDSTUMM888, 2024)
ANDREA GIORDANO – Stansia 2 V (“Àlea”, SOFA SOFA602, 2024)
BLACK RAIN – Ninsei (“Neuromancer”, Room40 RM4237, 2024)
RUBBISH MUSIC – Slithering Fatberg (“Fatbergs”, Persistence of Sound PS013, 2024)
YUGEN – Disappear (“Yugen”, Disasters By Choice CDNUY024, 2024)
DAN MELCHIOR – Night Sounds (“Hill Country Piano”, Penultimate Press PP66, 2024)