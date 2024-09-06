The Body: esce The Crying Out Of Things e questa è “End Of Line”
Da una ventina d’anni (o danni) il chitarrista/vocalist Chip King e il percussionista (e addetto alla parti elettroniche) Lee Buford cercano di dire la loro in campo estremo, anche attraverso molte collaborazioni. The Crying Out Of Things, prodotto e registrato con Seth Manchester, esce per Thrill Jockey l’8 novembre e solo a nome loro, anche se il comunicato stampa menziona ospiti che hanno già familiarità con la band: il vocalist Ben Eberle, Dan Blacksburg (corno) e Felicia Chen aka Dis Fig, che con loro ha lavorato a Orchards Of A Futile Heaven.
am home
am alone
am blank
all hopes tortured
left alone
how the work was
if it left you empty
or if it left you fulfilled
remain with bitter resentment
in a world moving on removed
all fear
left in dark
no kin
comfort secondary
empty days
no visitor
no future