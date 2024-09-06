The Body: esce The Crying Out Of Things e questa è “End Of Line”

Da una ventina d’anni (o danni) il chitarrista/vocalist Chip King e il percussionista (e addetto alla parti elettroniche) Lee Buford cercano di dire la loro in campo estremo, anche attraverso molte collaborazioni. The Crying Out Of Things, prodotto e registrato con Seth Manchester, esce per Thrill Jockey l’8 novembre e solo a nome loro, anche se il comunicato stampa menziona ospiti che hanno già familiarità con la band: il vocalist Ben Eberle, Dan Blacksburg (corno) e Felicia Chen aka Dis Fig, che con loro ha lavorato a Orchards Of A Futile Heaven.

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/the-crying-out-of-things">The Crying Out of Things by the body</a>

am home

am alone

am blank

all hopes tortured

left alone

how the work was

if it left you empty

or if it left you fulfilled

remain with bitter resentment

in a world moving on removed

all fear

left in dark

no kin

comfort secondary

empty days

no visitor

no future