LOUD! – “Rough Fall”, 03.10.2024

Ascolta la puntata.

SYMBOLIST – The Age of Bronze(excerpt) (“The Age of Bronze”.Creative Sources,CS814)

LAURIE ANDERSON – Howland Island (“Amelia”, Nonesuch, Nonesuch,075597904765, 2024)

BRUNO DUPLANT – Écouter les fantômes, part 1 (“Écouter les fantômes”, Crónica 221, 2024)

CELER – Whatever I’m Doing, It’s Wrong (“There Were More Failures Than This”, Two Acorns 2A36, 2024)

LAURIE ANDERSON – The Letter (“Amelia”, Nonesuch, Nonesuch,075597904765, 2024)

CONNOR D’NETTO x YVETTE OFA AGAPOW – Material I – rough fall, skinned arms (“Material”,Guide To Saints SNT036, 2024)

LAURIE ANDERSON – This Modern World (“Amelia”, Nonesuch, Nonesuch,075597904765, 2024)

JON ROSE – Fourth Tendency. The Monolith recorded 2.11.2022. (“Aeolian Tendency”, Room40 RM4219, 2024)

LAURIE ANDERSON – Take-off (“Amelia”, Nonesuch, Nonesuch,075597904765, 2024)

STONE MUSIC – III (“July 15, 2022”, Room40 RM4224, 2024)

LAURIE ANDERSON – Nothing But Silt (“Amelia”, Nonesuch, Nonesuch,075597904765, 2024)

YUI ONODERA – 1982 IV (“1982”, Room40 RM4199, 2024)

LAURIE ANDERSON – Lucky Dime (“Amelia”, Nonesuch, Nonesuch,075597904765, 2024)