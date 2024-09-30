LOUD! – “Cloud Ornament”, 19.09.2024

Ascolta la puntata.

THE REVOLUTIONARY ARMY OF THE INFANT JESUS – Song Of The Soul (“Beauty Will Save The World”, Occultation Recordings, LOGOS7DF042, 2015)

TASHI WADA – Time of Birds (“What Is Not Strange“, Rvng Intl., RVNGNL114, 2024)

FINAL – In between You (“What We Don’t See”, Room40, RM4235, 2024)

BOSCO SACRO – Emerald Blood (“Gem“, Avantgarde Music, AV464CD, 2023)

DEAD BANDIT – Memory Thirteen (“Memory Thirteen”, Quindi Records, QUI011,2024)”

NURSE WITH WOUND – A Hairy Tongue Anomaly (“Stoned in Stockholm”, United Dairies, UD103,2024)

ROBERT RICH & LUCA FORMENTINI – Tincture of Luminance (“Cloud Ornament”, Soundscape Productions SP042,2024)

ALBERTO BOCCARDI – Apnea I (“Apnea“, Room40 DRM4189, 2024)

GWENNAËLLE ROULLEAU & REINHOLD FRIEDL – Tectonique (“Strata & Spheres”, Room40 DRM4188, 2024)

SYMBOLIST – Tectonique (“The Age of Bronze”, Room40 DRM4188, 2024)

KEITH ROWE & KJELL BJØRGEENGEN – A Thought for Two (Extract 2) (“A Thought for Two”, Room40 DRM4188, 2024)