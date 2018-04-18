Yob: in ascolto “The Screen”, tratta dall’imminente Our Raw Heart

Gli Yob hanno da poco annunciato l’uscita del loro ottavo album, Our Raw Heart, prevista per l’8 giugno tramite Relapse . L’altro ieri hanno condiviso il nuovo pezzo “The Screen”, mostrando anche l’artwork del disco.

In the constant search

Restless one

Slowly learning why

It all comes undone

Ancient gifted wound

Ancestral rusted blade

Broken hilt-deep thrust

From before the shroud

Until pain has bled out

Out

Out

Ancient poison

Out

Out

Out

Onto the screen

Rise

Rise

Rise

In this moment

Rise

Rise

Rise

Quantum vision

My oath reaches the shore

Struck upon the chord

Vast chorus of song

Brings my heart to release

Searching seen through

Emptied one

Sensing old death

Sharing no house with it

In moments obscure

That which endures

Vibrates as stone

Flies as flesh

Witnessing clouds

Of millennia and form

From a vast still nature

The still in the storm

Until pain has bled out

Out

Out

Ancient poison

Out

Out

Out

Onto the screen

Rise

Rise

Rise

In this moment

Rise

Rise

Rise

Quantum vision

Ancient gifted wound

Ancestral rusted blade

Broken hilt-deep thrust

From before the shroud

Until the pain has bled out