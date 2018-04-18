Yob: in ascolto “The Screen”, tratta dall’imminente Our Raw Heart
Gli Yob hanno da poco annunciato l’uscita del loro ottavo album, Our Raw Heart, prevista per l’8 giugno tramite Relapse . L’altro ieri hanno condiviso il nuovo pezzo “The Screen”, mostrando anche l’artwork del disco.
In the constant search
Restless one
Slowly learning why
It all comes undone
Ancient gifted wound
Ancestral rusted blade
Broken hilt-deep thrust
From before the shroud
Until pain has bled out
Out
Out
Ancient poison
Out
Out
Out
Onto the screen
Rise
Rise
Rise
In this moment
Rise
Rise
Rise
Quantum vision
My oath reaches the shore
Struck upon the chord
Vast chorus of song
Brings my heart to release
Searching seen through
Emptied one
Sensing old death
Sharing no house with it
In moments obscure
That which endures
Vibrates as stone
Flies as flesh
Witnessing clouds
Of millennia and form
From a vast still nature
The still in the storm
Until pain has bled out
Out
Out
Ancient poison
Out
Out
Out
Onto the screen
Rise
Rise
Rise
In this moment
Rise
Rise
Rise
Quantum vision
Ancient gifted wound
Ancestral rusted blade
Broken hilt-deep thrust
From before the shroud
Until the pain has bled out
Tracklist
01. Ablaze
02. The Screen
03. In Reverie
04. Lung Reach
05. Beauty in Falling Leaves
06. Original Face
07. Our Raw Heart
L’ultimo lavoro degli Yob era stato Clearing the Path to Ascend del 2014 (nel frattempo, a dicembre, era uscita anche la ristampa del quinto album della band, The Great Cessation).