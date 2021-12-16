Wiegedood: il video di “FN SCAR 16”

There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road, il nuovo disco dei tre Wiegedood (Gilles Demolder, chitarre, Wim Coppers, batteria, Levy Seynaeve, chitarra e voce), esce per Century Media il 14 gennaio 2022. Ci sarà – si spera – un tour europeo con i Portrayal Of Guilt, che toccherà il Bloom di Mezzago il 3 febbraio 2022. La band continua a suonare black metal – lo si capisce da questa e altre anticipazioni, che mettiamo più sotto – ma dice che in questo nuovo album ha utilizzato anche synth e campionamenti.

Smoke and ash.

Holy rats crawling in filth

Cosmic cockroaches die by the dozens.

Cough and shiver

Come together in disease.

I know my kind,

Trapped in my own fucking species.

Desperate to dream once again

Of the same nightmares they curse.

Come together in disease.

Now come together in death