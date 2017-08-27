VULTURE, The Guillotine

The Guillotine costituisce il debutto sulla lunga distanza da parte dei tedeschi Vulture, già fattisi notare con un demo su cassetta (Victim To The Blade, 2016), prontamente ristampato da High Roller Records: tre brani che tenevano conto degli Agent Steel più una cover di “Rapid Fire” (Judas Priest), in cui mostravano una veemenza che avrebbe potuto proiettarli ai vertici della scena europea. Nelle parole del cantante Steeler: “We mainly concentrate on the beginning of Thrash and Speed when Heavy was a basic part of the extreme and the fast. That makes the aggression shines brighter through power and grace”.

I trascorsi in Bulldozing Bastard, Quintessenz, Casket, Diabolic Night e Luzifer (autori del notevole 7″ Rise, 2015) hanno permesso ai musicisti coinvolti di acquisire una precisione esecutiva cui si deve la riuscita degli episodi inclusi. In “Vendetta” è percepibile una venatura horrorifica, che il chitarrista Outlaw conferma essere voluta: “On the new album you’ll hear stories about sharpened knives, serial killers and horror. You can regard our lyrics more like a metaphor for our sound, which I’d describe as faster than the falling blade of a guillotine!”. Nascono così brani ispirati a “The Fog” di John Carpenter (“This Night Belongs To The Dead”) e a “Rosemary’s Baby” di Roman Polanski (“Adrian’s Cradle”). Qualitativamente non si registra nessun calo di tensione rispetto a quanto proposto in precedenza e anzi si ha la sensazione che (in particolare la sezione ritmica formata da Axetinctor al basso e Genözider alla batteria) si sia puntato a una maggiore varietà stilistica: “Our aim was to fill the longer runtime with even more variations and interesting ideas without losing focus of what’s important or become redundant, which is a thin line to walk on when making a full album. But in the end I think we managed to craft a record that catches the attention with familiar tropes, drags the listener deep into its thick atmosphere and leaves on a satisfying high note”. In effetti le influenze della band paiono essere maggiormente ampie di quello che si potrebbe credere e non è detto che in futuro il loro raggio di azione si ampli ulteriormente.

Tracklist

01. Vendetta

02. Clashing Iron

03. Triumph of the Guillotine

04. Electric Ecstasy

05. Adrian’s Cradle

06. (This Night Belongs) to the Dead

07. Paraphiliac

08. Cry for Death