Vespertina ha pubblicato un ep di cover (Umber Sessions)
Lei le ha definite fosche re-intepretazioni al tramonto.
01. Dumb – Nirvana
02. Mia Fora Thymamai – Arleta
03. Toxic – Britney Spears
04. Lonely – Tom Waits
Registrato e mixato da Caterina Fuso al Blue Factory Studio (agosto 2022) e masterizzato da Claudio Adamo. Edizione limitata a cura di KOE Records And Stuff.
Dal vivo
17/12 – Parma, Art Lab Bene Comune 5th Christmas in ArtLab
22/12 – Roma, Trenta Formiche Vespertina – Reverend Knopf live ⭒
23/12 – Perugia, Indigo Art Gallery & Café
14/01 – Bologna, KOE infestation ! Vespertina, Demikhov
27/01 – Reggio Calabria, Interzone
28/01 – Catania, Baraccio