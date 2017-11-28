Questo venerdì al Traffic di Roma c’è il Goatvomit Fest con Impiety, Archgoat…

Riceviamo e diamo notizia.

No Sun Music, Time To Kill Records & Traffic Live, in collaborazione con Etrurian Legion Promotion e Morrigan Promotion, presentano Goatvomit Fest, prima edizione.

Sul palco del Traffic suoneranno gli Impiety da Singapore, i veterani finlandesi Archgoat (dunque abbiamo due headliner black/death), Necrowretch (Francia, death metal), Baphomet’s Blood (Italia, Venom e Motörhead come riferimenti) e altri gruppi ancora. Di seguito il cartellone completo…

1 dicembre

Impiety (black/thrash/death,Hells Headbangers – SIN)

For fans of: Sarcófago, Impaled Nazarene, Angel Corpse…

Necrowretch (death metal, Season of Mist – F)

For fans of: Grotesque, Necrophobic, Death…

Gort (black metal, Lupus Niger Prod. And Distro – I)

For fans of: Darkthrone, Satanic Warmaster…

Nefastoreth (black metal – I)

For fans of: Setherial, Ondskapt, Marduk…

8 dicembre

Archgoat (black/death, Debemur Morti Productions – FI)

For fans of: Blasphemy, Teitanblood, Black Witchery…

Baphomet’s Blood (official) (speed/thrash, Iron Bonehead Productions – I)

For fans of: Motörhead, Venom, Bulldozer…

Lectern (death metal, Via Nocturna – I)

For fans of: Deicide, Morbid Angel…

Cioran (blackened hardcore – I)

For fans of: The Secret, Young and in the Way, Hierophant…

Costo per l’1 dicembre (Impiety + Necrowretch + Onryo + Nefastoreth): 15 €

Prevendite: 15 € + d.d.p. qui.

Costo per l’8 dicembre (Archgoat + Baphomet’s Blood + Lectern + Cioran): 20 €

Prevendite: 20 € + d.d.p. qui.

Abbonamento entrambe le date (Acquisto disponibile solo on line): 30 €

Prevendite: 30 € + d.d.p. qui.

Orari 1 dicembre

APERTURA PORTE: 20:30

Nefastoreth: 21:00 – 21:30

Gort: 21:45 – 22:20

Necrowretch: 22:40 – 23:25

IMPIETY: 23:45 –

Orari 8 dicembre

APERTURA PORTE: 20:30

Cioran: 21:00 – 21:30

LECTERN: 21:45 – 22:20

Baphomet’s Blood (official): 22:40 – 23:25

Archgoat Official: 23:45 –

@ Traffic Live

Via Prenestina 738 00155 Roma