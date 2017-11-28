Questo venerdì al Traffic di Roma c’è il Goatvomit Fest con Impiety, Archgoat…
Riceviamo e diamo notizia.
No Sun Music, Time To Kill Records & Traffic Live, in collaborazione con Etrurian Legion Promotion e Morrigan Promotion, presentano Goatvomit Fest, prima edizione.
Sul palco del Traffic suoneranno gli Impiety da Singapore, i veterani finlandesi Archgoat (dunque abbiamo due headliner black/death), Necrowretch (Francia, death metal), Baphomet’s Blood (Italia, Venom e Motörhead come riferimenti) e altri gruppi ancora. Di seguito il cartellone completo…
1 dicembre
Impiety (black/thrash/death,Hells Headbangers – SIN)
For fans of: Sarcófago, Impaled Nazarene, Angel Corpse…
Necrowretch (death metal, Season of Mist – F)
For fans of: Grotesque, Necrophobic, Death…
Gort (black metal, Lupus Niger Prod. And Distro – I)
For fans of: Darkthrone, Satanic Warmaster…
Nefastoreth (black metal – I)
For fans of: Setherial, Ondskapt, Marduk…
8 dicembre
Archgoat (black/death, Debemur Morti Productions – FI)
For fans of: Blasphemy, Teitanblood, Black Witchery…
Baphomet’s Blood (official) (speed/thrash, Iron Bonehead Productions – I)
For fans of: Motörhead, Venom, Bulldozer…
Lectern (death metal, Via Nocturna – I)
For fans of: Deicide, Morbid Angel…
Cioran (blackened hardcore – I)
For fans of: The Secret, Young and in the Way, Hierophant…
Costo per l’1 dicembre (Impiety + Necrowretch + Onryo + Nefastoreth): 15 €
Prevendite: 15 € + d.d.p. qui.
Costo per l’8 dicembre (Archgoat + Baphomet’s Blood + Lectern + Cioran): 20 €
Prevendite: 20 € + d.d.p. qui.
Abbonamento entrambe le date (Acquisto disponibile solo on line): 30 €
Prevendite: 30 € + d.d.p. qui.
Orari 1 dicembre
APERTURA PORTE: 20:30
Nefastoreth: 21:00 – 21:30
Gort: 21:45 – 22:20
Necrowretch: 22:40 – 23:25
IMPIETY: 23:45 –
Orari 8 dicembre
APERTURA PORTE: 20:30
Cioran: 21:00 – 21:30
LECTERN: 21:45 – 22:20
Baphomet’s Blood (official): 22:40 – 23:25
Archgoat Official: 23:45 –
@ Traffic Live
Via Prenestina 738 00155 Roma