Tre puntate di Poptones (75, 76, 77)
Indi(e)gestione.
Poptones #75
Puntata n. 75 per Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli, come tutte le prime puntata del mese, ci propone le uscite di 40 anni fa, nello specifico del luglio 1981.
Playlist
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Echo & The Bunnymen – A Promise
Theatre Of Hate – Nero
Vivien Goldman – Launderette
Marine Girls – He Got The Girl
Dexys Midnight Runners – Show Me
R.E.M. – Radio Free Europe
Ramones – Come On Now
The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat
The Look – Three Steps Away
David Quinton – Neat Neat Neat
The Vertebrats – Left In The Dark
The Chesterfield Kings – I Ain’t No Miracle Worker
Lyres – High On Yourself
The Stains – John Wayne Was A Nazi
Poptones #76
Puntata n. 76 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone alcune delle ristampe uscite negli ultimi mesi, con sonorità che spaziano dal power pop e mod sound alla new wave ed il post punk.
Playlist
Makin’ Time – Honey
Dramarama – What I Want
Nivens – Yesterday
The Servants – She’s Always Hiding
The V.I.P’s – Need Somebody To Love
The Nightingales – Inside Out
Artery – Potential Silence
The Wasps – Can’t Wait ‘Till ‘78
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Hollow Eyes
Grauzone – Moskau
Toyah – Vision
Jessa Rae – Rusha
Tones On Tail – Lions
Poptones #77
Puntata interamente dedicata alla Surf music, la n. 77 di Poptones, genere comunemente associato all’estate. Esiste però anche un lato oscuro del surfista, quello in attesa perenne della “big wave”, quello introverso e scontroso che non riesce a riconoscersi nei cliché del divertimento a tutti i costi, quello che attende brezza del tramonto con una bottiglia di rum, piuttosto che sorbirsi un malibu con cappellino e ciliegina al sole. Gabriele Savioli ci mostra quindi il lato oscuro e sentimentale della surf music con pezzi, interamente strumentali, che si adattano a questa stagione ma con un pizzico di malinconia.
Playlist
Jack Nitzche – The Last Race
Lo-Fi Drifters – Johnny Remember Me
Ray Claytone & The Rumblers – Flip Side
The 4th of july – mr. Miff
The S’quires – Green Surf
Link Protrudi & The Jaymen – Beyond The Veil
Johnny Fortune – Siboney
Aki Aleong & The Nobles – Earthquake
The Blacklight Chameleons – The Surf Wizard
The Lively Ones – Night & Day
The Moguls – Avalanche
The Wailers – Tall Cool One
The Chesterfield Kings – Moon Realy
The Tornadoes – Bustin’ Surfboard
The Torquays – Surfer’s Cry
45 Grave – Surf Bat
The Astros – Space Walk
Kenny & The Sultans – The Wipe Out
The Vibrants – The Breeze & I
Danny Mcdonald – Mermeid Beach
Dom Mariani & The Majestic Kelp – Song For The Boatman
The Butcher Shop – The Descent