Tre puntate di Poptones (75, 76, 77)

Indi(e)gestione.

Poptones #75

Puntata n. 75 per Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli, come tutte le prime puntata del mese, ci propone le uscite di 40 anni fa, nello specifico del luglio 1981.

Playlist

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Echo & The Bunnymen – A Promise

Theatre Of Hate – Nero

Vivien Goldman – Launderette

Marine Girls – He Got The Girl

Dexys Midnight Runners – Show Me

R.E.M. – Radio Free Europe

Ramones – Come On Now

The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat

The Look – Three Steps Away

David Quinton – Neat Neat Neat

The Vertebrats – Left In The Dark

The Chesterfield Kings – I Ain’t No Miracle Worker

Lyres – High On Yourself

The Stains – John Wayne Was A Nazi

Poptones #76

Puntata n. 76 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone alcune delle ristampe uscite negli ultimi mesi, con sonorità che spaziano dal power pop e mod sound alla new wave ed il post punk.

Playlist

Makin’ Time – Honey

Dramarama – What I Want

Nivens – Yesterday

The Servants – She’s Always Hiding

The V.I.P’s – Need Somebody To Love

The Nightingales – Inside Out

Artery – Potential Silence

The Wasps – Can’t Wait ‘Till ‘78

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Hollow Eyes

Grauzone – Moskau

Toyah – Vision

Jessa Rae – Rusha

Tones On Tail – Lions

Poptones #77

Puntata interamente dedicata alla Surf music, la n. 77 di Poptones, genere comunemente associato all’estate. Esiste però anche un lato oscuro del surfista, quello in attesa perenne della “big wave”, quello introverso e scontroso che non riesce a riconoscersi nei cliché del divertimento a tutti i costi, quello che attende brezza del tramonto con una bottiglia di rum, piuttosto che sorbirsi un malibu con cappellino e ciliegina al sole. Gabriele Savioli ci mostra quindi il lato oscuro e sentimentale della surf music con pezzi, interamente strumentali, che si adattano a questa stagione ma con un pizzico di malinconia.

Playlist

Jack Nitzche – The Last Race

Lo-Fi Drifters – Johnny Remember Me

Ray Claytone & The Rumblers – Flip Side

The 4th of july – mr. Miff

The S’quires – Green Surf

Link Protrudi & The Jaymen – Beyond The Veil

Johnny Fortune – Siboney

Aki Aleong & The Nobles – Earthquake

The Blacklight Chameleons – The Surf Wizard

The Lively Ones – Night & Day

The Moguls – Avalanche

The Wailers – Tall Cool One

The Chesterfield Kings – Moon Realy

The Tornadoes – Bustin’ Surfboard

The Torquays – Surfer’s Cry

45 Grave – Surf Bat

The Astros – Space Walk

Kenny & The Sultans – The Wipe Out

The Vibrants – The Breeze & I

Danny Mcdonald – Mermeid Beach

Dom Mariani & The Majestic Kelp – Song For The Boatman

The Butcher Shop – The Descent