Transmission X (24-25-26 novembre, Ravenna): la line-up

Riceviamo e pubblichiamo.

È stato un lungo viaggio tra la musica del mondo, e quest’anno Transmission Festival ne fa 10!

Questo festival a misura d’uomo, che ama drone, elettronica analogica, avantgarde, weird folk, psych waves e arte contemporanea festeggerà il decennale con un po’ dei compagni di viaggio coi quali ha affrontato la sua avventura attraverso il tempo e lo spazio.

ULVER

LICHENS (Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe)

LORENZO SENNI

LOVE THEME (con Alex Zhang Hungtai)

STIAN WESTERHUS

DANIEL O’SULLIVAN

BUS DE LA LUM (Nico Vascellari)

ADRIANO ZANNI

MATTEO VALLICELLI

TIRESIA (Bruno Dorella – Stefano Ghittoni)

Prevendite e abbonamenti saranno in vendita a partire dal 18 settembre.

artwork “MICROGRAVITY” by Alexander Tucker

“I was thinking about beings living outside of gravity, outside of the usual confines of natures rules, this is how I think of the artists that Transmissions represents, strange entities birthing new forms and ideas.”