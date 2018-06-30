Torna il festival Sajeta di Tolmino (Slovenia) con Kranemann + Grosskopf (Krautwerk), Franck Vigroux, Caterina Barbieri e altri ancora

Come scrivevamo l’anno scorso, Tolmino è la stessa città del MetalDays, del Punk Rock Holiday e dell’Overjam, quindi siamo subito fuori dal Friuli Venezia Giulia, ci troviamo all’interno di un paesaggio meraviglioso e c’è anche la possibilità di campeggiare. Informazioni sui biglietti qui.

19. SAJETA – Art & Music Festival 2018

03. 07 – 08. 07. 2018 Tolmin, Slovenia

Martedì 3/7 (entrata libera)

19.00 @ Sotočje

Radio Show ‘Second wave off the air’ Igor Bašin, Igor Vidmar & Janez Golič

21.00 Sajeta Cinema @ Sotočje / School of Art University of Nova Gorica – student’s short movies

22.30 Sajeta Cinema / Music is the Art of Time 3 – LP Film, “Laibach” (2018, 52′)

23.30 Bojan Vrlič aka g. Hoffmann

Mercoledì 4/7

@ Sotočje

Afternoon background music

19.30 Opacipapa (Ita)

Label Kamizdat presents:

21.00 Kikiriki – noise – Nina Farič (Slo)

22.00 Nina Dragičević (Slo)

23.00 Luka Prinčič (Slo)

After

Giovedì 5/7

@ Sotočje

Afternoon background music

@ Theater, Tolmin

19.00 SALON 19/21 – AV performance – Harlem Underground & Blaž Trušnovec

19.30 Bowrain (Slo)

@Sotočje

22.00 Ontervjabbit & Neven Korda (Slo)

23.00 Franck Vigroux (Fra)

00.00 Innode (Aut)

After

Venerdì 6/7

@Sotočje

Afternoon background music

17.00 Public debate: ”Stable funding for an independent culture in Slovenia” with Nova Muska, moderator – Miha Zadnikar

@ Sotočje

19.00 Carlo Mascolo Furioso (Ita)

20.00 Oholo (Slo)

21.15 Sturle Dagsland (Nor)

22.30 Forma Free Music Impulse #9 presents: Blak Saagan (Ita)

23.45 Krautwerk: Eberhard Kranemann & Harald Grosskopf (Ger)

After

Sabato 7/7

@Sotočje

”Phi Records on the beach” – Afternoon background music in colaboration with Phi Records

17.00 Lecture

”Past and recent experiments in analog audiovisual art” – Alberto Novello – Professor of Multimedia Conservatory of Padua

In colaboration with – ”FORMA, Free Music Impulse”

18.30 RAGE Major 7 – (Musical workshop presentation)

20.00 Baldur – Brdnik, Rakovec, Lasič (Slo)

21.45 Tapan (Srb)

23.00 Caterina Barbieri (Ita)

00.15 Colin Benders (Nld)

After – Hybrida Space

Domenica 8/7 (ingresso libero)

@ Sotočje

Afternoon background music

11.00 – Children’s music workshop “Little Orchestra”

11.00 – 20.00 Sajeta Sunday Beer Craft with BeerPro distribution

17h – Performance dedicated to Ivan Volarič Feo in cooperation with Association NIT