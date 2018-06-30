Torna il festival Sajeta di Tolmino (Slovenia) con Kranemann + Grosskopf (Krautwerk), Franck Vigroux, Caterina Barbieri e altri ancora
Come scrivevamo l’anno scorso, Tolmino è la stessa città del MetalDays, del Punk Rock Holiday e dell’Overjam, quindi siamo subito fuori dal Friuli Venezia Giulia, ci troviamo all’interno di un paesaggio meraviglioso e c’è anche la possibilità di campeggiare. Informazioni sui biglietti qui.
19. SAJETA – Art & Music Festival 2018
03. 07 – 08. 07. 2018 Tolmin, Slovenia
Martedì 3/7 (entrata libera)
19.00 @ Sotočje
Radio Show ‘Second wave off the air’ Igor Bašin, Igor Vidmar & Janez Golič
21.00 Sajeta Cinema @ Sotočje / School of Art University of Nova Gorica – student’s short movies
22.30 Sajeta Cinema / Music is the Art of Time 3 – LP Film, “Laibach” (2018, 52′)
23.30 Bojan Vrlič aka g. Hoffmann
Mercoledì 4/7
@ Sotočje
Afternoon background music
19.30 Opacipapa (Ita)
Label Kamizdat presents:
21.00 Kikiriki – noise – Nina Farič (Slo)
22.00 Nina Dragičević (Slo)
23.00 Luka Prinčič (Slo)
After
Giovedì 5/7
@ Sotočje
Afternoon background music
@ Theater, Tolmin
19.00 SALON 19/21 – AV performance – Harlem Underground & Blaž Trušnovec
19.30 Bowrain (Slo)
@Sotočje
22.00 Ontervjabbit & Neven Korda (Slo)
23.00 Franck Vigroux (Fra)
00.00 Innode (Aut)
After
Venerdì 6/7
@Sotočje
Afternoon background music
17.00 Public debate: ”Stable funding for an independent culture in Slovenia” with Nova Muska, moderator – Miha Zadnikar
@ Sotočje
19.00 Carlo Mascolo Furioso (Ita)
20.00 Oholo (Slo)
21.15 Sturle Dagsland (Nor)
22.30 Forma Free Music Impulse #9 presents: Blak Saagan (Ita)
23.45 Krautwerk: Eberhard Kranemann & Harald Grosskopf (Ger)
After
Sabato 7/7
@Sotočje
”Phi Records on the beach” – Afternoon background music in colaboration with Phi Records
17.00 Lecture
”Past and recent experiments in analog audiovisual art” – Alberto Novello – Professor of Multimedia Conservatory of Padua
In colaboration with – ”FORMA, Free Music Impulse”
18.30 RAGE Major 7 – (Musical workshop presentation)
20.00 Baldur – Brdnik, Rakovec, Lasič (Slo)
21.45 Tapan (Srb)
23.00 Caterina Barbieri (Ita)
00.15 Colin Benders (Nld)
After – Hybrida Space
Domenica 8/7 (ingresso libero)
@ Sotočje
Afternoon background music
11.00 – Children’s music workshop “Little Orchestra”
11.00 – 20.00 Sajeta Sunday Beer Craft with BeerPro distribution
17h – Performance dedicated to Ivan Volarič Feo in cooperation with Association NIT