To Tape presenta la sua top 50 del 2021
I cinquanta dischi più ascoltati nel 2021, prima e seconda parte.
Aaron Frazer – Introducing…
Alfa Mist – Bring Backs
Akira Kosemura – 88 keys
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in sunbeams
Bachi da Pietra – Reset (
Badbadnotgood – Signal from the noise
Black Country new road – For the first time
Carm – Carm
Casino Royale – Polaris
Caveleon – Sometimes I’m still drowning
Cemento Atlantico – Rotte interrotte
Davide Shorty – Fusion.
Deleted Soul – Oblivion
Dinner Party – Freeze Tag
Durand Jones and The Indications – Private Space
Go Dugong – Meridies
Gotts Street Park – Diego
Greentea Peng – Man Made
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood valiant
Idles – Crawler
Iosonouncane – Ira
Joan as a police woman – the solution is restless
Jolly Mare – Epsilon
Kaouenn – Mirages
Kento – Barre
Khalab & ‘Mberra Ensemble – ‘Mberra
Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul
Little Simz – Sometime I might be introvert
Madlib – Sound ancestors
Makaya McCraven – deciphering the message
Mike Pride – I hate work
Moor Mother – Black Encylopedia of the Air
Nas – King Disease
Nightmares on Wax – Shout out to freedom!
Pantu e Long John – Trust in us
PS5 – Unconscious collective
Quickly Quickly – The long and short of it
Sacrobosco – Both sides of the sky
Savana Funk – Tindouf
Sault – Nine
Secret Night Gang – Secret Night Gang
Sex Pizzul – Supersocrates
Shame – Drunk Tank Pink
Sleaford Mods – Spare Ribs
Sons of Kemet – Black To The Future
Starship 9 – Hot music
Studio Murena – Studio murena
Str4ta – Aspects
The Tangram – Cosmic Fruits
The Grease Traps – Solid ground
Le chiacchiere, gli ospiti in studio, le interviste, gli showcase. Tutto ciò che suona bene, forte, vivo finisce dentro To Tape.