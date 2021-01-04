To Tape 04×12 e 04×13 – il meglio del 2020
Anche To Tape dice la sua: prima parte / seconda parte.
Caribou – Suddenly
Apocalypse Lounge – Apocalypse Lounge
Kruanghbin – Mordechai
Car Seat Headrest – Making a door less open
Porridge Radio – Every Bad
Idles – Ultra Mono
Run The Jewels – RTJ 4
Perfume Genius – Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
Slow Pulp – Moveys
Theo Taddei – Loto
Calibro 35 – Momentum
Gotts Street Park – Volume Two
Kassa Overall – I Think I’m Good
Sault – Untitled (Rise)
Kutiman – Wachaga
Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCraven – We’re New Again
Future Islands – As Long As You Are
Ben Harper – Winter Is For Lovers
Algiers – There is No Year
Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind
King Krule – Man Alive!
Darlingside – Fish Pond Fish
Public Practice – Gentle Grip
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Non Stop Ep
Do Nothing – Zero Dollar Bill
Metz – Atlas Vending
The Old Skull – Fantasmi, Ruggine e Rumore
Paolo Benvegnù – Dell’odio Dell’innocenza
Marco Parente – Life
Carmelo Pipitone – Segreto Pubblico
Post Nebbia – Canale Paesaggi
Claver Gold, Murubutu – Infernvm
Everything Is Recorded – Friday Forever
Dinner Party – S/T
Dirty Projectors – 5 Ep’s
Chicano Batman – Invisible People
Fleet Foxes – Shore