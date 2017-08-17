There Is Something Out There 003
Playlist
Terence Fixmer – Striking Patterns da “Force EP” (2017, Ostgut Ton)
Erronous Zone – Punk Musik da “Strigil EP” (2017, New York Haunted)
Institut Fur Feinmotorik – Problem? Da “Penetrans” (2002, Staubgold)
Venetian Snares – Everything About You Is Special da “Traditional Synthesizer Music” (2016, Timesig)
RP Boo – The King da “The Ultimate” (2016, Planet Mu)
Celestial Trax – Secrets da “From The Womb” (2016, Purple Tape Pedigree)
Dizzee Rascal – I Luv U da “Boy In Da Corner” (2003, XL)
Ossia – Tumult da “Gridlock EP” (2017, Berceuse Heroique)
Pinch – Water Bomb da “Water Bomb/Cold New Worlds” (2017, Cold Recordings)
Burial – Temple Sleeper da “Temple Sleeper” (2015, Keysound Recordings)
Proc Fiskal – £ da “The Highland Mob EP” (2017, Hyperdub)
Harmonious Thelonious – Mantra Mantra da “Ayranman” (2017, DISK)