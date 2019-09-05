Swans: in ascolto “It’s Coming It’s Real” dall’imminente leaving meaning.

leaving meaning. (scritto così) degli Swans uscirà il 25 ottobre per Young God Records/Mute.

“It’s Coming It’s Real” ospita in coro Anna e Maria von Hausswolff (nel resto del disco appariranno anche Necks, Baby Dee, Ben Frost, Jeremy ed Heather degli A Hawk And A Hacksaw).

Previsto un tour nel 2020.

Segue considerazione di Sua Maestà Michael Gira sull’importanza del supporto fisico:

Hello, thank you for listening to our music. I hope it gives you some joy and pleasure. I am pleased that you have discovered our music through this medium. I view this experience as the equivalent of previewing a record in a record store in days of old. However, if you wish to experience the music in its’ fullest form, I would strongly encourage you to acquire it in a physical format you can bring into your home. Not only will you then be able to experience the richest version of the music sonically, but you will also be afforded the opportunity to enjoy the tangible artwork, which was conceived in tandem with the music, and serves as a further portal to experiencing the total conceptual and spiritual and emotional content of the work we have labored, lovingly, to bring to you.