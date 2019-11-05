Solaris #9 w/ Paola Laf
Direttamente da dietro le quinte di NTS Radio, Paola Laf è l’ospite della nuova puntata di Solaris. Un incontro tra spoken-word, ebm, experimental, leftfield e ambiente.
Playlist
01. Aurelia – Hinako Omori
02. Josephine – Patricia
03. 35 – Objekt
04. Perfect Secrecy Forever – Pye Corner Audio
05. Little Birds, Moonbath – Yu Su feat. Michelle Helene Mackenzie
06. Exprectation or Obsession – Martina Lussi
07. Excerpt 1 (Live at Pool, Tokyo, 26th November 2017) – DJ Sotofett feat. Osaruxo & Diskomo
08. Beginnings – Leila Samir
09. Sus – José Soberanes
10. Noite Magica – Puto Tito
11. Aguas – M3Y
12. Better To Be With Me – Lord Tusk
13. kojo funds and j hus – Kelman Duran
14. Haar Glans Altijd Strak – Identified Patiënt
15. Light/New Faith – Junior Loves
16. Bocadinho De Alentejo – Luar Domatrix
17. S’Ostina – Per Grazia Ricevuta