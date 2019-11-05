Solaris #9 w/ Paola Laf

Direttamente da dietro le quinte di NTS Radio, Paola Laf è l’ospite della nuova puntata di Solaris. Un incontro tra spoken-word, ebm, experimental, leftfield e ambiente.

Playlist

01. Aurelia – Hinako Omori

02. Josephine – Patricia

03. 35 – Objekt

04. Perfect Secrecy Forever – Pye Corner Audio

05. Little Birds, Moonbath – Yu Su feat. Michelle Helene Mackenzie

06. Exprectation or Obsession – Martina Lussi

07. Excerpt 1 (Live at Pool, Tokyo, 26th November 2017) – DJ Sotofett feat. Osaruxo & Diskomo

08. Beginnings – Leila Samir

09. Sus – José Soberanes

10. Noite Magica – Puto Tito

11. Aguas – M3Y

12. Better To Be With Me – Lord Tusk

13. kojo funds and j hus – Kelman Duran

14. Haar Glans Altijd Strak – Identified Patiënt

15. Light/New Faith – Junior Loves

16. Bocadinho De Alentejo – Luar Domatrix

17. S’Ostina – Per Grazia Ricevuta