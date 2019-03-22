Solaris #7
Percorsi ambientali, intermezzi darkwave e approdi ritmati: Solaris torna con una nuova puntata che si diverte a scovare nuove affinità stilistiche – ed elettive.
01. Dedekind Cut – De-Civilization
02. Gaussian Curve – Red Light
03. Yves Tumor – Honesty
04. Silvia Kastel – Target
05. Biosphere – Black Mesa
06. Post23 – Whispers
07. SPK – Metal Field
08. Semiotics Department of Heteronyms – She Uncovers Before Me
09. Fatamorgana – La Atlantida
10. Jay Glass Dubs – Reckless
11. DoubleR – Once Around
12. Laksa – The Amala Trick
13. Dance Gavin Dance – Blue Dream
14. Oneohtrix Point Never – The Station