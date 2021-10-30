Solaris #26 (Burial, Dean Blunt, Loraine James…)
Per inaugurare la terza stagione di Solaris su Neu Radio, una puntata che si snoda tra i contrasti ritmici, sonori ed emotivi dell’ambient, del post-dub, dei soundscapes e del noise.
Playlist
Dylan Henner – The Peach Tree Next Door Grew Over Our Fence
Malvern Brume – Middle Docks
Lutto Lento – Mortal Fools
Burial – Spaceape (ft. Spaceape)
Dean Blunt – STOOZY (Kwake Dub Version 2)
Emeka Ogboh – Lekki Aiah Freeway
Muqata’a – Shay’an Fa Shay’an
FUMU – SKHS PT 9
Space Afrika – Meet Me At Sachas
Loraine James – We’re Building Something New (ft. Iceby Violet)
Actress – Leaves Against the Sky
Cosmo Vitelli – As She Rolled Another (feat. Izzy Lindqwister)
Theoreme – Les Artisan
Jerome – 2050
Tirzah – Hive Mind
Spivak – Hype Two
Solaris
Solaris è un viaggio sonoro che parte dai territori dell’elettronica, della synth wave e dell’ambient per raggiungerne di inesplorati, tracciando percorsi contaminati e insoliti. Registrato a Londra da Laura Marongiu, Solaris va in onda una volta al mese su Neu Radio.