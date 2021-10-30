Solaris #26 (Burial, Dean Blunt, Loraine James…)

Per inaugurare la terza stagione di Solaris su Neu Radio, una puntata che si snoda tra i contrasti ritmici, sonori ed emotivi dell’ambient, del post-dub, dei soundscapes e del noise.

Playlist

Dylan Henner – The Peach Tree Next Door Grew Over Our Fence

Malvern Brume – Middle Docks

Lutto Lento – Mortal Fools

Burial – Spaceape (ft. Spaceape)

Dean Blunt – STOOZY (Kwake Dub Version 2)

Emeka Ogboh – Lekki Aiah Freeway

Muqata’a – Shay’an Fa Shay’an

FUMU – SKHS PT 9

Space Afrika – Meet Me At Sachas

Loraine James – We’re Building Something New (ft. Iceby Violet)

Actress – Leaves Against the Sky

Cosmo Vitelli – As She Rolled Another (feat. Izzy Lindqwister)

Theoreme – Les Artisan

Jerome – 2050

Tirzah – Hive Mind

Spivak – Hype Two