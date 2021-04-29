Solaris #21
Protagonisti del primo Solaris di primavera del 2021 sono alcuni dei nomi più interessanti del panorama elettronico europeo ed italiano: Baba Stiltz, Azu Tiwaline, Pye Corner Audio, Lorraine James e SSIEGE, che proprio all’inizio di questa settimana ha pubblicato il suo nuovo ep Meteora.
Playlist
Baba Stiltz – Running to Chad (DJ Python remix)
Pye Corner Audio – Electronic Rhythm Number Three
Pye Corner Audio – Inside the Wave
Pye Corner Audio – Void Bound
Kelly Lee Owens – Jeanette
Loraine James – Simple Stuff
Azu Tiwaline – Izen Zaren (Laksa remix)
YOUTH – Glue Forest
SSIEGE – Il Re delle Mandorle
Serafina Steer & John T. Gast – Garden of Love