Solaris #21

Protagonisti del primo Solaris di primavera del 2021 sono alcuni dei nomi più interessanti del panorama elettronico europeo ed italiano: Baba Stiltz, Azu Tiwaline, Pye Corner Audio, Lorraine James e SSIEGE, che proprio all’inizio di questa settimana ha pubblicato il suo nuovo ep Meteora.

Playlist

Baba Stiltz – Running to Chad (DJ Python remix)

Pye Corner Audio – Electronic Rhythm Number Three

Pye Corner Audio – Inside the Wave

Pye Corner Audio – Void Bound

Kelly Lee Owens – Jeanette

Loraine James – Simple Stuff

Azu Tiwaline – Izen Zaren (Laksa remix)

YOUTH – Glue Forest

SSIEGE – Il Re delle Mandorle

Serafina Steer & John T. Gast – Garden of Love