Solaris #20 – Maple Death Records Takeover w/ Jonathan Clancy
Jonathan Clancy, fondatore di Maple Death Records, prende i controlli della ventesima puntata di Solaris. Un viaggio tra sonorità ambient, experimental, weird elettronica, punk e psych.
Playlist
Compound Eye – Foehn
Psychic TV – Themes 2, Pt. 2
Massimo Del Corpo – Terza
Joanne Forman – The Twittering Machine
Dorothy Carter – Along The River
Theoreme – Sur La Falaise
Short-Term Memory – Twitch & Jerk
Ancient Plastix – The Dream Within The Dream Within
Hodoriko Anniversary – Sagarifuji
Nü Sensae – Raven Tussle
Woo – Sad Hearts
Valentina Magaletti & Marlene Ribeiro – Apples from Peru
John Duncan & Stefano Pilia – The Reprisal
Ghédalia Tazartès – Merci Stéphane