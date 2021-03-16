/

Solaris #20 – Maple Death Records Takeover w/ Jonathan Clancy

Jonathan Clancy, fondatore di Maple Death Records, prende i controlli della ventesima puntata di Solaris. Un viaggio tra sonorità ambient, experimental, weird elettronica, punk e psych.

Playlist

Compound Eye – Foehn
Psychic TV – Themes 2, Pt. 2
Massimo Del Corpo – Terza
Joanne Forman – The Twittering Machine
Dorothy Carter – Along The River
Theoreme – Sur La Falaise
Short-Term Memory – Twitch & Jerk
Ancient Plastix – The Dream Within The Dream Within
Hodoriko Anniversary – Sagarifuji
Nü Sensae – Raven Tussle
Woo – Sad Hearts
Valentina Magaletti & Marlene Ribeiro – Apples from Peru
John Duncan & Stefano Pilia – The Reprisal
Ghédalia Tazartès – Merci Stéphane

Solaris
Solaris è un viaggio sonoro che parte dai territori dell’elettronica, della synth wave e dell’ambient per raggiungerne di inesplorati, tracciando percorsi contaminati e insoliti. Registrato a Londra da Laura Marongiu, Solaris va in onda una volta al mese su Neu Radio