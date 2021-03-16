Solaris #20 – Maple Death Records Takeover w/ Jonathan Clancy

Jonathan Clancy, fondatore di Maple Death Records, prende i controlli della ventesima puntata di Solaris. Un viaggio tra sonorità ambient, experimental, weird elettronica, punk e psych.

Playlist

Compound Eye – Foehn

Psychic TV – Themes 2, Pt. 2

Massimo Del Corpo – Terza

Joanne Forman – The Twittering Machine

Dorothy Carter – Along The River

Theoreme – Sur La Falaise

Short-Term Memory – Twitch & Jerk

Ancient Plastix – The Dream Within The Dream Within

Hodoriko Anniversary – Sagarifuji

Nü Sensae – Raven Tussle

Woo – Sad Hearts

Valentina Magaletti & Marlene Ribeiro – Apples from Peru

John Duncan & Stefano Pilia – The Reprisal

Ghédalia Tazartès – Merci Stéphane