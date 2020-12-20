/

Solaris #17

Avvolta dalla nebbia, la puntata dicembrina di Solaris ci regala atmosfere ambient e contemplative, viaggi in Giappone e ritmi dilatati. Foto di copertina di titti.who.

Playlist

Shigeo Sekito – The word II
Huerco S. – Promises of Fertility
Emily A. Sprague – Star Gazing
upsammy – Wild Chamber
Susumu Yokota – Song of the sleeping forest
Dj Python – Lampara
Croatian Amor – Love Means Taking Action
Ana Roxane – Camille
|||||||||||||||||||| – A Kenotic Song About The Megamachine
DJ Richard – Vampire (Dub)
DJ Richard – Screes of Gray Craig
Jon Hassell – Fearless

Solaris
Solaris è un viaggio sonoro che parte dai territori dell’elettronica, della synth wave e dell’ambient per raggiungerne di inesplorati, tracciando percorsi contaminati e insoliti. Registrato a Londra da Laura Marongiu, Solaris va in onda una volta al mese su Neu Radio