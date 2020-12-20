Solaris #17

Avvolta dalla nebbia, la puntata dicembrina di Solaris ci regala atmosfere ambient e contemplative, viaggi in Giappone e ritmi dilatati. Foto di copertina di titti.who.

Playlist

Shigeo Sekito – The word II

Huerco S. – Promises of Fertility

Emily A. Sprague – Star Gazing

upsammy – Wild Chamber

Susumu Yokota – Song of the sleeping forest

Dj Python – Lampara

Croatian Amor – Love Means Taking Action

Ana Roxane – Camille

|||||||||||||||||||| – A Kenotic Song About The Megamachine

DJ Richard – Vampire (Dub)

DJ Richard – Screes of Gray Craig

Jon Hassell – Fearless