Solaris #17
Avvolta dalla nebbia, la puntata dicembrina di Solaris ci regala atmosfere ambient e contemplative, viaggi in Giappone e ritmi dilatati. Foto di copertina di titti.who.
Playlist
Shigeo Sekito – The word II
Huerco S. – Promises of Fertility
Emily A. Sprague – Star Gazing
upsammy – Wild Chamber
Susumu Yokota – Song of the sleeping forest
Dj Python – Lampara
Croatian Amor – Love Means Taking Action
Ana Roxane – Camille
|||||||||||||||||||| – A Kenotic Song About The Megamachine
DJ Richard – Vampire (Dub)
DJ Richard – Screes of Gray Craig
Jon Hassell – Fearless