Solaris #16
Elettronica beat-oriented di casa UK e le nuove produzioni di Jay Glass Dubs e Overmono sono le protagoniste della puntata di Solaris di novembre.
Playlist
Lucrecia Dalt – Glass Brain
Lucrecia Dalt – Tar (Jan Jelinek Remix)
Jay Glass Dubs&Spivak – Our Reversed Uniform
D.K. – The Three Realms
DJ Python, LA Warman – ADMSDP
DJ Python – Descanse
rRoxymore – What’s the Plan
upsammy – Screaming Colours
Loraine James – Glitch Bitch
Lee Gamble – Polis
Overmono – Verbosa
Call Super – Out to Rust
Coby Sey – Petals Have Fallen
Jay Glass Dubs&Jasmine – Shape