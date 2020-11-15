/

Solaris #16

Elettronica beat-oriented di casa UK e le nuove produzioni di Jay Glass Dubs e Overmono sono le protagoniste della puntata di Solaris di novembre.

Playlist

Lucrecia Dalt – Glass Brain
Lucrecia Dalt – Tar (Jan Jelinek Remix)
Jay Glass Dubs&Spivak – Our Reversed Uniform
D.K. – The Three Realms
DJ Python, LA Warman – ADMSDP
DJ Python – Descanse
rRoxymore – What’s the Plan
upsammy – Screaming Colours
Loraine James – Glitch Bitch
Lee Gamble – Polis
Overmono – Verbosa
Call Super – Out to Rust
Coby Sey – Petals Have Fallen

Jay Glass Dubs&Jasmine – Shape

Solaris
Solaris è un viaggio sonoro che parte dai territori dell’elettronica, della synth wave e dell’ambient per raggiungerne di inesplorati, tracciando percorsi contaminati e insoliti. Registrato a Londra da Laura Marongiu, Solaris va in onda una volta al mese su Neu Radio