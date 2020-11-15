Solaris #16

Elettronica beat-oriented di casa UK e le nuove produzioni di Jay Glass Dubs e Overmono sono le protagoniste della puntata di Solaris di novembre.

Playlist

Lucrecia Dalt – Glass Brain

Lucrecia Dalt – Tar (Jan Jelinek Remix)

Jay Glass Dubs&Spivak – Our Reversed Uniform

D.K. – The Three Realms

DJ Python, LA Warman – ADMSDP

DJ Python – Descanse

rRoxymore – What’s the Plan

upsammy – Screaming Colours

Loraine James – Glitch Bitch

Lee Gamble – Polis

Overmono – Verbosa

Call Super – Out to Rust

Coby Sey – Petals Have Fallen

Jay Glass Dubs&Jasmine – Shape