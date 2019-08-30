SECT: nuovo album in streaming più video

Ieri il collettivo hardcore nordamericano SECT ha pubblicato a sorpresa il suo album Blood Of The Beasts (etichetta Southern Lord).

I SECT sono composti da veterani: Chris Colohan (Cursed, Burning Love, Left For Dead) alla voce, James Chang (Catharsis, Undying) e Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis, The Path Of Resistance) alle chitarre, Steve Hart (Day Of Suffering) al basso, Andy Hurley (Racetraitor, The Damned Things) alla batteria.

Blood Of The Beasts è stato registrato da Kurt Ballou dei Converge, esattamente come il suo predecessore No Cure For Death. Colohan è molto chiaro sui temi del disco, pensiamo che la frase possa non essere tradotta: ten reflections on the myth of progress, the new old tribalism, the single face of all subjugations, the broken promise of automation, love, loss and obsolescence, set against the dying light of a better tomorrow.