Saturn And The Sun (ex Skull Defekts): in ascolto “In Love With The Extreme”

Saturn And The Sun vuol dire Joachim Nordwall ed Henrik Rylander. Abbiamo intervistato anni fa Joachim, tra le altre cose la mente di iDEAL, mentre non ci siamo mai occupati di Henrik Rylander, tra le altre cose batterista degli Skull Defekts, band scioltasi da poco, dopo 13 anni di attività, nella quale militava anche Nordwall in veste di chitarrista.

Nel descrivere Saturn And The Sun parlano di “deep, often monotonous and harsh electronic music inspired by 60s minimalism, early techno and tribal music”.

In ascolto abbiamo la title-track dell’ep che uscirà il 21 settembre per iDEAL.