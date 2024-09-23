Riparte il 28/9 a Trieste ‘In Grind We Trst’ con Jack, Nganga, Infectious Pit, Slugpit, Kultivator

Post di incoraggiamento per i ragazzi di In Grind We Trst.

Quando: Sabato 28 settembre 2024, h 19

Dove: Trieste, Dart

Come: 5 Euro

Chi:

● JACK (Grind/Crust – UNGHERIA)

jack.punk.hu

jackgrindpunk.bandcamp.com

● NGANGA (Death/Grind – Londra – INGHILTERRA)

ngangrind.bandcamp.com

● INFECTIOUS PIT (Grindcore – Kiskunhalas, UNGHERIA)

infectiouspit.bandcamp.com

● SLUGPIT (Death/Punk – SLOVENIA)

slugpitcarnage.bandcamp.com

● KULTIVATOR (Mincecore – SLOVENIA)

kultivatormince.bandcamp.com