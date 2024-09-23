Riparte il 28/9 a Trieste ‘In Grind We Trst’ con Jack, Nganga, Infectious Pit, Slugpit, Kultivator
Post di incoraggiamento per i ragazzi di In Grind We Trst.
Quando: Sabato 28 settembre 2024, h 19
Dove: Trieste, Dart
Come: 5 Euro
Chi:
● JACK (Grind/Crust – UNGHERIA)
jack.punk.hu
jackgrindpunk.bandcamp.com
● NGANGA (Death/Grind – Londra – INGHILTERRA)
ngangrind.bandcamp.com
● INFECTIOUS PIT (Grindcore – Kiskunhalas, UNGHERIA)
infectiouspit.bandcamp.com
● SLUGPIT (Death/Punk – SLOVENIA)
slugpitcarnage.bandcamp.com
● KULTIVATOR (Mincecore – SLOVENIA)
kultivatormince.bandcamp.com