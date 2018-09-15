Randall Dunn debutta come solista: il video di “Something About That Night”

In tethered hope

I broke away

Cast adrift

From the possible shape we made

Now in this untethered corpse

I fade in dark drift

Reborn in it’s cold gentle sway

Sembra incredibile, ma Randall Dunn, uno che ha lavorato in studio di registrazione con Sunn O))), Earth, Tim Hecker, Six Organs of Admittance, Anna Von Hausswolff e mille altri (è presente anche sulla colonna sonora di “Mandy” firmata dal recentemente scomparso Jóhann Jóhannsson), non aveva mai inciso un disco a suo nome: Beloved uscirà per Figureight il 9 novembre. Sette pezzi elettronici in cui a confluire sono, nelle parole di Dunn, anxiety, paranoia, different shades of love, different realisations of mortality, how it can make you feel the stages of your life more deeply. Moltissimi gli ospiti, com’era logico aspettarsi: spiccano il cantante della rivelazione Algiers e Zola Jesus. Di seguito la lista di tutte le canzoni coi collaboratori coinvolti.

1. AMPHIDROMIC POINT

Randall Dunn – Emu Emulator Voices, PPG Wave, Minimoog, Variphone Trumpet Solo, Tape manipulations

Timm Mason – Roland System 700, Microtonal Tuning facilitation

2. LAVA ROCK AND AMBER

Randall Dunn – Piano, Elka,

Shahzad Ismaily – Fretless Bass, Minimoog

Ulfur Hansson – Guitar Feedback, Buchula music easel.

Jeremiah Cymerman – Clarinet, Bass Clarinet

John McCowen – Contrabass clarinet

Will Smith – Cello

3. SOMETHING ABOUT THAT NIGHT

Randall Dunn – PPG Wave, Drum programming, Granular Synth Ruin,

Jeremiah Cymerman – Clarinet

Frank Fisher- Vocals

4. THEORIA / ALEPH

Randall Dunn – Emu Emulator Choir, PPG WAVE, Tape manipulations

John McCowen – Contrabass Clarinet

Will Smith – Cello

Eyvind Kang – Viola

5. MEXICO CITY

Randall Dunn – Arp Quadra, Minimoog, Guitar, Juno 60, 4 Flangers

Justin Morris – Flanger Boss

6. VIRGO

Randall Dunn – Ems Synthi 100, Pipe Organ, Tape manipulations, Elemental Lightning noise, Lexicon PrimeTime 93

Timm Mason – Ems Synthi 100, Serge Synth system, Photo Optical Sensor,

John McCowen – Contrabass Clarinet multiphonics

Jeremiah Cymerman- Bass Clarinet multiphonics

7. A TRUE HOME

Randall Dunn – OB8, OBX, EMU Voices, Euro Rack Granular synths

Timm Mason – EMU Emulator, OBX,

Zola Jesus – Vocals