Randall Dunn debutta come solista: il video di “Something About That Night”
In tethered hope
I broke away
Cast adrift
From the possible shape we made
Now in this untethered corpse
I fade in dark drift
Reborn in it’s cold gentle sway
Sembra incredibile, ma Randall Dunn, uno che ha lavorato in studio di registrazione con Sunn O))), Earth, Tim Hecker, Six Organs of Admittance, Anna Von Hausswolff e mille altri (è presente anche sulla colonna sonora di “Mandy” firmata dal recentemente scomparso Jóhann Jóhannsson), non aveva mai inciso un disco a suo nome: Beloved uscirà per Figureight il 9 novembre. Sette pezzi elettronici in cui a confluire sono, nelle parole di Dunn, anxiety, paranoia, different shades of love, different realisations of mortality, how it can make you feel the stages of your life more deeply. Moltissimi gli ospiti, com’era logico aspettarsi: spiccano il cantante della rivelazione Algiers e Zola Jesus. Di seguito la lista di tutte le canzoni coi collaboratori coinvolti.
1. AMPHIDROMIC POINT
Randall Dunn – Emu Emulator Voices, PPG Wave, Minimoog, Variphone Trumpet Solo, Tape manipulations
Timm Mason – Roland System 700, Microtonal Tuning facilitation
2. LAVA ROCK AND AMBER
Randall Dunn – Piano, Elka,
Shahzad Ismaily – Fretless Bass, Minimoog
Ulfur Hansson – Guitar Feedback, Buchula music easel.
Jeremiah Cymerman – Clarinet, Bass Clarinet
John McCowen – Contrabass clarinet
Will Smith – Cello
3. SOMETHING ABOUT THAT NIGHT
Randall Dunn – PPG Wave, Drum programming, Granular Synth Ruin,
Jeremiah Cymerman – Clarinet
Frank Fisher- Vocals
4. THEORIA / ALEPH
Randall Dunn – Emu Emulator Choir, PPG WAVE, Tape manipulations
John McCowen – Contrabass Clarinet
Will Smith – Cello
Eyvind Kang – Viola
5. MEXICO CITY
Randall Dunn – Arp Quadra, Minimoog, Guitar, Juno 60, 4 Flangers
Justin Morris – Flanger Boss
6. VIRGO
Randall Dunn – Ems Synthi 100, Pipe Organ, Tape manipulations, Elemental Lightning noise, Lexicon PrimeTime 93
Timm Mason – Ems Synthi 100, Serge Synth system, Photo Optical Sensor,
John McCowen – Contrabass Clarinet multiphonics
Jeremiah Cymerman- Bass Clarinet multiphonics
7. A TRUE HOME
Randall Dunn – OB8, OBX, EMU Voices, Euro Rack Granular synths
Timm Mason – EMU Emulator, OBX,
Zola Jesus – Vocals