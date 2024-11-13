Pothamus (sludge/psych, BE): il video di “Savartuum Avur”

Il trio belga sludge-metal psichedelico Pothamus ha annunciato il suo secondo album, Abur, in uscita il 14 febbraio 2025 tramite Pelagic Records.

Secondo il comunicato stampa Abur, successore spirituale del debutto Raya del 2020, avrebbe un suono più raffinato e una palette musicale ampliata, allontanandosi dai sentieri del post-metal. Su quest’album la band utilizza anche il Surpeti, uno strumento drone indiano, e sperimenta armonie vocali tra il batterista Mattias M. Van Hulle e il chitarrista Sam Coussens. Il primo singolo, “Savartuum Avur”, invita a liberarsi da credenze e costrutti sociali, abbracciando il caos come forza creativa.

A tempest brews within these depths untamed,

For only chaos births a dancing star.

I’m the earth, the woods, the sea, the winds;

Older than the Gods, than time itself.

No death, no birth – we are but Void.

I walk this earth not as a God,

but as an acolyte; an embodiment of astral light.

No deity am I, no king; I seek the firmament within.

I am a vessel of Raya

Oh! Shine Bright; the All, the Ever.

I become the All; Savartuum Avur.

I become the Storm; Savartuum Avur

Savartuum Avur, Raya