Poptones presents: Soul Food feat. Matteo Maioli

Puntata n. 104 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli ospita Matteo Maioli, collaboratore di Neu Radio con la rubrica Indi(e)pendenze. Insieme presentano novità in ambito soul, jazz, funk con un doveroso accenno anno ad artisti del passato.

Playlist

Devon Lamarr Organ Trio – Pull your pants up

Lady Wray – Piece of me

Lee Fields – In the woods

Silas Short – Two

St. Paul and the Broken Bones – tin man love

JP Bimeni & the Black Belts – Four walls

Arthur Conley – I can’t stop (no, no, no)

MF Robots – Good people

Betty Davis – Steppin’ in her I. Miller shoes

Wilko Johnson & Roger Daltrey – Everybody’s carrying a gun

Nina Simone – Are you ready (live)

