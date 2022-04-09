Poptones presents: Soul Food feat. Matteo Maioli
Puntata n. 104 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli ospita Matteo Maioli, collaboratore di Neu Radio con la rubrica Indi(e)pendenze. Insieme presentano novità in ambito soul, jazz, funk con un doveroso accenno anno ad artisti del passato.
Playlist
Devon Lamarr Organ Trio – Pull your pants up
Lady Wray – Piece of me
Lee Fields – In the woods
Silas Short – Two
St. Paul and the Broken Bones – tin man love
JP Bimeni & the Black Belts – Four walls
Arthur Conley – I can’t stop (no, no, no)
MF Robots – Good people
Betty Davis – Steppin’ in her I. Miller shoes
Wilko Johnson & Roger Daltrey – Everybody’s carrying a gun
Nina Simone – Are you ready (live)