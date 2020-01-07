Poptones meets Area Contaminata

Poptones e Area Contaminata si incontrano per una trasmissione di due ore dedicata alle uscite discografiche di questo 2019 che va a concludersi, più significative. Le proposte musicali dei due contenitori, piuttosto variegate, hanno trovato un territorio comune in questo progetto che, il tempo lo dirà, potrebbe non essere così improvvisato ed estemporaneo. Non un “best of” quindi ma una volontà di proporre dischi e bands che hanno lasciato un segno significativo, principalmente in ambito post-punk, wave, psichedelia e garage, con un pizzico di dub ed elettronica.

Playlist

The Long Ryders – Greenville (Cherry red)

Drugdealer – Honey ( Mexican summer)

Purple Mountains – All my happiness is gone (Drag city)

Adrian Borland – Darkest heart (Sitching opposite direction)

The Dream Syndicate – Be here now (Anti)

Lucille Furs – Paint Euphrosyne blue (Requiem pour un twister)

The Specials – We sell hope (Umc)

Lee “Scratch” Perry – Here come the warm jets (On-U sound)

Ossia – Hell (version) (Blackest ever black)

Fay Hallam – Lie detector (Well suspect)

Mattiel – Je me ne connais pas (Heavenly)

Graham Day & the Gaolers – Just a little (Damaged goods)

Constant Mongrel – Experts in skin (Upset! The rhythm)

Girls in Synthesis – Arterial movements (X-Mist)

Crisis – The hammer and the anvil (Relaxomatic)

Model Zero – Japanese death poem (Slovenly)

Diat – Foreign policy (Blackest ever black)

The Murder Capital – More is less (Human season)

The Blue Orchids – The higher than I’m down (Tiny Global productions)

Ferro Solo – One man’s heaven is another man’s hell (Riff)

Cosey Fanni Tutti – Tutti (Conspiracy international)