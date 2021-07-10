Poptones meets Area Contaminata #5

Quinto episodio di Poptones meets Area Contaminata, il doppio contenitore tematico a cura di Gabriele Savioli e Alberto Simoni. Il soggetto specifico di questo episodio riguarda le uscite più rappresentative dell’anno 1991.

Playlist

The Prime Movers – Wildfire

Thee Hypnotics – Shakedown

Massive Attack – Unifinished Sympathy

Transglobal Underground – Temple Head (Pacific Mix Airwaves)

The Beasts Of Bourbon – There’s A Virus Goin’ Round

Primus – Here Come The Bastards

Public Enemy – Shut ‘Em Down

Consolidated – This Is Fascism (Bass Mix)

Attila And The Huns – Don’t Love Me

Thee Headcoats – Hog’s Jaw

808 State – In Yer Face

Gary Clail/On-U Sound Suystem – Human Nature (On The Mix 12” Version)

Mudhoney – Who You Drivin’ Now?

Monstermagnet – Snake Dance

Nirvana – Breed

Pegboy – Still Uneasy

The Barracudas – Outside My Door

The Cramps – Miniskirt Blues

Gang Starr – Check The Tecnique

A Tribe Called Quest – Butter

Dinosaur Jr – The Wagon

Teenage Fanclub – Sidewinder

Radical Dance Faction – Babylon

Primal Scream – Higher Than The Sun (A Dub Symphony In Two Parts)