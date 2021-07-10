Poptones meets Area Contaminata #5
Quinto episodio di Poptones meets Area Contaminata, il doppio contenitore tematico a cura di Gabriele Savioli e Alberto Simoni. Il soggetto specifico di questo episodio riguarda le uscite più rappresentative dell’anno 1991.
Playlist
The Prime Movers – Wildfire
Thee Hypnotics – Shakedown
Massive Attack – Unifinished Sympathy
Transglobal Underground – Temple Head (Pacific Mix Airwaves)
The Beasts Of Bourbon – There’s A Virus Goin’ Round
Primus – Here Come The Bastards
Public Enemy – Shut ‘Em Down
Consolidated – This Is Fascism (Bass Mix)
Attila And The Huns – Don’t Love Me
Thee Headcoats – Hog’s Jaw
808 State – In Yer Face
Gary Clail/On-U Sound Suystem – Human Nature (On The Mix 12” Version)
Mudhoney – Who You Drivin’ Now?
Monstermagnet – Snake Dance
Nirvana – Breed
Pegboy – Still Uneasy
The Barracudas – Outside My Door
The Cramps – Miniskirt Blues
Gang Starr – Check The Tecnique
A Tribe Called Quest – Butter
Dinosaur Jr – The Wagon
Teenage Fanclub – Sidewinder
Radical Dance Faction – Babylon
Primal Scream – Higher Than The Sun (A Dub Symphony In Two Parts)