Poptones meets Area Contaminata #4
Per inaugurare il nuovo anno, Area Contaminata e Poptones tornano ad incontrarsi, questa volta con una selezione del meglio dell’anno appena concluso. Ad impreziosire la puntata la partecipazione di Giancarlo Fantazzini, conduttore della trasmissione Glamorama presso Radio Città Fujiko.
Playlist
Chow – I’m Not Home
The Darrows – Is It You
Public Practice – Compromised
X – I Gotta Fever
Curiky – Clean Kill
Sleaford Mods & Billy Nomates – Mork’n’Mindy
The Spitfires – Tear This Place Right Down!
Thibault – Drama
Rvg – I used To Love You
Mother Earth – Soona Than Much Layta
Cabaret Voltaire – Universal Energy
John Foxx & The Maths – Everything Is Happening At The Same Time
The Nude Party – Time Moves On
Jonnine – Can You Get Me There
Cs+kreme – Mount Warning
The Pale Fountains – Unless
The Kinks – Back In Line
The Pretty Things – Cries From The Midnight Circus
Bdrmm – Push/Pull
The Names – Cat