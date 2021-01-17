Poptones meets Area Contaminata #4

Per inaugurare il nuovo anno, Area Contaminata e Poptones tornano ad incontrarsi, questa volta con una selezione del meglio dell’anno appena concluso. Ad impreziosire la puntata la partecipazione di Giancarlo Fantazzini, conduttore della trasmissione Glamorama presso Radio Città Fujiko.

Playlist

Chow – I’m Not Home

The Darrows – Is It You

Public Practice – Compromised

X – I Gotta Fever

Curiky – Clean Kill

Sleaford Mods & Billy Nomates – Mork’n’Mindy

The Spitfires – Tear This Place Right Down!

Thibault – Drama

Rvg – I used To Love You

Mother Earth – Soona Than Much Layta

Cabaret Voltaire – Universal Energy

John Foxx & The Maths – Everything Is Happening At The Same Time

The Nude Party – Time Moves On

Jonnine – Can You Get Me There

Cs+kreme – Mount Warning

The Pale Fountains – Unless

The Kinks – Back In Line

The Pretty Things – Cries From The Midnight Circus

Bdrmm – Push/Pull

The Names – Cat