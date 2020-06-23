Poptones meets Area Contaminata #2
Dopo più di quattro mesi Area Contaminata e Poptones si riuniscono nuovamente per celebrare il tanto atteso ritorno in diretta per Neu Radio dagli studi del Baumhaus.
Alberto Simoni e Gabriele Savioli ci offrono in questa puntata speciale di due ore una panoramica sulle nuove uscite discografiche in ambito rock, in tutte le sue forme e divagazioni.
Playlist
Rvg – The Baby And The Bottle
Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever – The Cool Change
Basic Plumbing – Bad Mood
Fireflies – She’s My Witch
Pere Ubu – Rounder (live)
Flat Worms – Market Forces
Bob Mould – American Crisis
Girls In Synthesis – The Images Agree
The Hinds – Waiting For You
Gary Olson – Some Advice
Julian Cope – Immortal
Sonic Boom – Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)
Modern Nature – Wynter
Chuck Prophet – Best Shirt On
The Cool Greenhouse – Dirty Glasses
Sleaford Mods – Obct
Romy Vagner – Kneel So Low
Alice Cooper – Be My Lover
Ghostpoet – I Grow Tired But Dare Not To Fall Asleep
Es – Hidden Track