Poptones meets Area Contaminata #2

Dopo più di quattro mesi Area Contaminata e Poptones si riuniscono nuovamente per celebrare il tanto atteso ritorno in diretta per Neu Radio dagli studi del Baumhaus.

Alberto Simoni e Gabriele Savioli ci offrono in questa puntata speciale di due ore una panoramica sulle nuove uscite discografiche in ambito rock, in tutte le sue forme e divagazioni.

Playlist

Rvg – The Baby And The Bottle

Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever – The Cool Change

Basic Plumbing – Bad Mood

Fireflies – She’s My Witch

Pere Ubu – Rounder (live)

Flat Worms – Market Forces

Bob Mould – American Crisis

Girls In Synthesis – The Images Agree

The Hinds – Waiting For You

Gary Olson – Some Advice

Julian Cope – Immortal

Sonic Boom – Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)

Modern Nature – Wynter

Chuck Prophet – Best Shirt On

The Cool Greenhouse – Dirty Glasses

Sleaford Mods – Obct

Romy Vagner – Kneel So Low

Alice Cooper – Be My Lover

Ghostpoet – I Grow Tired But Dare Not To Fall Asleep

Es – Hidden Track