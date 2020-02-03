Poptones meets Area Contaminata # 1

Dopo l’exploit della puntata natalizia, nata in maniera estemporanea, Poptones meets Area Contaminata torna per restare! Le due trasmissioni curate rispettivamente da Gabriele Savioli e Alberto Simoni si uniranno infatti a cadenza mensile; pur mantenendo una connotazione improvvisata e semi-sperimentale Poptones meets Area contaminata si concentrerà sugli anni ’90, proponendo di volta in volta un anno in particolare. Per questa puntata numero uno si prenderà in esame il 1990, un’opportunità per scoprire suoni nuovi o risvegliare vecchie emozioni: una sorta di effetto madeleine in chiave musicale.

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

01. Pixies – Is She Weird (4AD)

02. The Flaming Lips – Take Meta Mars (Restless)

03. The Seers – Welcome To Dead Town (Cherry Red)

04. Thee Hypnotics – Release The Feeling (Beggars Banquet)

05. Sun Dial – Colours Exploding In Your Mind (Tangerine)

06. Alice Donut – Bottom Of The Chain (Alternative Tentacles)

07. Sonic Youth – Dirty Boots (Geffen)

08. Redd Kross – Bubblegum Factory (Atlantic)

09. The Steppes – Hey Girl (Voxx)

10. A Tribe Called Quest – Youthful Expression (Jive)

11. Stereo MC’s – Two Horse Town (Island)

12. Happy Mondays – Bob’s Yer Uncle (London)

13. The Creeps – Ooh – I Like It! (Wea)

14. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing (12’’ remix version) ( WB)

15. Fugazi – Merchandise (Dischord)

16. The Beasts Of Bourbon – Finger Lickin’ (Red Eye)

17. The Kliek – I’m Gonna Get That Girl (Grabo)

18. Paris – The Devil Made Me Do It (Tommy Boy)

19. Public Enemy – Welcome To The Terrordome (Def Jam)