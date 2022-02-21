Poptones #99: Poptones presents Born Loser – The moody side of 60s teenage rebellion

In occasione della puntata n. 99 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli ci mostra una breve panoramica sulle teen band dei Mid Sixties, in particolare quelle che, in contrapposizione con gli standard dell’epoca, mostravano un’insofferenza e un disagio il quale si riversava in maniera naturale sia nella musica che nei testi. Quindi non solo classico garage beat ma anche moody folk garage, più adatto ad esprimere insicurezza ed inadeguatezza a confrontarsi con il mondo esterno.

Playlist

Murphy and the Mob – Born loser

The Yo-Yo’s – Gonna find a new love

The Illusions – Wait until the summer

The Jackson Investment Co. – What can I say

The Spectres – Depression

The Stoics – Hate

The Midnighters – I found a peanut

The Magic Plants – I’m a nothing

The JuJus – You treat me bad

The Paragons – Abba

The Vaqueros – Growing pains

The Viscount V – She doesn’t know

The Fab Four – I’m always doin’ something wrong

The Jades – Surface world

The Plagues – I’ve been through it before

The Burgundy Runn – Stop

Sonics Inc. – Nobody to love

The Unrelated Segments – Cry, cry, cry

About Poptones