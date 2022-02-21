Poptones #99: Poptones presents Born Loser – The moody side of 60s teenage rebellion
In occasione della puntata n. 99 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli ci mostra una breve panoramica sulle teen band dei Mid Sixties, in particolare quelle che, in contrapposizione con gli standard dell’epoca, mostravano un’insofferenza e un disagio il quale si riversava in maniera naturale sia nella musica che nei testi. Quindi non solo classico garage beat ma anche moody folk garage, più adatto ad esprimere insicurezza ed inadeguatezza a confrontarsi con il mondo esterno.
Playlist
Murphy and the Mob – Born loser
The Yo-Yo’s – Gonna find a new love
The Illusions – Wait until the summer
The Jackson Investment Co. – What can I say
The Spectres – Depression
The Stoics – Hate
The Midnighters – I found a peanut
The Magic Plants – I’m a nothing
The JuJus – You treat me bad
The Paragons – Abba
The Vaqueros – Growing pains
The Viscount V – She doesn’t know
The Fab Four – I’m always doin’ something wrong
The Jades – Surface world
The Plagues – I’ve been through it before
The Burgundy Runn – Stop
Sonics Inc. – Nobody to love
The Unrelated Segments – Cry, cry, cry