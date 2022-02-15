Poptones #98 (KVB, Swansea Sound, Tex Perkins…)

Nella puntata n. 98 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli presenta alcune delle ultime uscite del 2021, prima parte dedicata alle ristampe e seconda parte dedicata alle novità.

Playlist

Redskins – Keep on Keepin’ on (Die on your feet 12” Ted De Bono Mix)

Redskins – Names were named (live at SWAPO Festival, Italy 1986)

Adam Roth and his Band of Men – Now you’re runnin’

The Dents – Why do you do?

The Dents – Do the boob

The Honeymoon Killers – Fannie Mae

Soursob – Blow

Low Life – Hammer and the fist

Clinic – Fantasy Island

KVB – Lumen

Swansea Sound – Let it happen

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – For a love long gone

About Poptones