Poptones #97

Puntata n. 97 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite del febbraio 1982.

Playlist

Theatre of Hate – The wake

Killing Joke – Empire song

Spizzenergi2 – Work

Christian Death – Figurative Theatre

Flux of Pink Indians – Sick butchers

The 4-Skins – Yesterday’s heroes

Red Alert – Screaming at the nation

Redskins – Lev Bronstein

The Nomads – Boss hoss

The Chesterfield Kings – Hey little bird

The Times – I helped Matrick McGoohan escape

Robyn Hitchcock – Eaten by her own dinner

Haircut One Hundred – Love plus one

XTC – Ball and chain

About Poptones