Poptones #97
Puntata n. 97 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite del febbraio 1982.
Playlist
Theatre of Hate – The wake
Killing Joke – Empire song
Spizzenergi2 – Work
Christian Death – Figurative Theatre
Flux of Pink Indians – Sick butchers
The 4-Skins – Yesterday’s heroes
Red Alert – Screaming at the nation
Redskins – Lev Bronstein
The Nomads – Boss hoss
The Chesterfield Kings – Hey little bird
The Times – I helped Matrick McGoohan escape
Robyn Hitchcock – Eaten by her own dinner
Haircut One Hundred – Love plus one
XTC – Ball and chain