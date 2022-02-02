Poptones #96
Anche in questa puntata n. 96 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli propone uscite discografiche recenti, dedicate a retrospettive relative a gruppi attivi nella seconda metà dei Sixties.
Playlist
Piero Piccioni – Addio Alexandra
Fire – Father’s name is dad
Misunderstood – Find a hidden door
The Pretty Things – Balloon burning (Top Gear, 1968)
Tintern Abbey – Nightfall
Jason Crest – Teagarden Lane
The Electric Prunes – Wind-up toys
Gene Clark – The radio song
The Aerovons – You & me
The Free Design – My brother Woody
The Sorrows – No no no
The Syn – Grounded
Les Fleur de Lys – Hold on
Five Day Rain – Don’t be mislead
The Factory – Path through the forest