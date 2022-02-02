Poptones #96

Anche in questa puntata n. 96 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli propone uscite discografiche recenti, dedicate a retrospettive relative a gruppi attivi nella seconda metà dei Sixties.

Piero Piccioni – Addio Alexandra

Fire – Father’s name is dad

Misunderstood – Find a hidden door

The Pretty Things – Balloon burning (Top Gear, 1968)

Tintern Abbey – Nightfall

Jason Crest – Teagarden Lane

The Electric Prunes – Wind-up toys

Gene Clark – The radio song

The Aerovons – You & me

The Free Design – My brother Woody

The Sorrows – No no no

The Syn – Grounded

Les Fleur de Lys – Hold on

Five Day Rain – Don’t be mislead

The Factory – Path through the forest

