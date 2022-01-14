Poptones #93

Prima puntata del 2022 per Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite più significative del mese di gennaio 1982.

Playlist

Dexys Midnight Runners – Let’s Make This Precious

The Jam – Precious

Xtc – Senses Working Overtime

Colin Newman – You, Me And Happy

Television Personalities – Magnificent Dreams

The Milkshakes – It’s You

Chron Gen – Jet Boy Jet Girl

Anti-Nowhere League – I Can’t Stand Rock’n’roll

The Business – Smash The Discos

U.K. Subs – Ice Age

Zero Boys – Amphetamine Addiction

The Membranes – The Hitch

Stiff Little Fingers – That’s When You Blood Bumps

Gang Of Four – I Love A Man In A Uniform

Theatre Of Hate – Do You Believe In The Westworld (Version)

