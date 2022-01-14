Poptones #93
Prima puntata del 2022 per Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite più significative del mese di gennaio 1982.
Playlist
Dexys Midnight Runners – Let’s Make This Precious
The Jam – Precious
Xtc – Senses Working Overtime
Colin Newman – You, Me And Happy
Television Personalities – Magnificent Dreams
The Milkshakes – It’s You
Chron Gen – Jet Boy Jet Girl
Anti-Nowhere League – I Can’t Stand Rock’n’roll
The Business – Smash The Discos
U.K. Subs – Ice Age
Zero Boys – Amphetamine Addiction
The Membranes – The Hitch
Stiff Little Fingers – That’s When You Blood Bumps
Gang Of Four – I Love A Man In A Uniform
Theatre Of Hate – Do You Believe In The Westworld (Version)