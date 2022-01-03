Poptones 92
Puntatona speciale, la n. 92 di Poptones, dove Gabriele Savioli e La Totta ci offrono una selezione di brani Natalizi non convenzionali, soprattutto nei contenuti.
Playlist
Angelic Upstarts – White Riot (Live)
Margo Guryan – I Don’t Intend To Spend Christmas With You
Holly Golightly – Christmas Tree On Fire
The Waitresses – Christmas Wrapping
The Sonics – Don’t Believe In Christmas
The Halo Benders – Snowfall
Reigning Sound – If Christmas Can’t Bring You Home
Shonen Knife – Space Christmas
Wild Billy Childish And The Musicians Of The British Empire
Commanche (Link Wray’s Christmas)
Poly Styrene – Black Christmas
Goldblade feat. Poly Styrene – City Of Christmas Ghosts
Blondie feat. Fab Five Freddy – Youletide Throwdown