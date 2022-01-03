Poptones 92

Puntatona speciale, la n. 92 di Poptones, dove Gabriele Savioli e La Totta ci offrono una selezione di brani Natalizi non convenzionali, soprattutto nei contenuti.

Playlist

Angelic Upstarts – White Riot (Live)

Margo Guryan – I Don’t Intend To Spend Christmas With You

Holly Golightly – Christmas Tree On Fire

The Waitresses – Christmas Wrapping

The Sonics – Don’t Believe In Christmas

The Halo Benders – Snowfall

Reigning Sound – If Christmas Can’t Bring You Home

Shonen Knife – Space Christmas

Wild Billy Childish And The Musicians Of The British Empire

Commanche (Link Wray’s Christmas)

Poly Styrene – Black Christmas

Goldblade feat. Poly Styrene – City Of Christmas Ghosts

Blondie feat. Fab Five Freddy – Youletide Throwdown

