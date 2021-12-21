Poptones #91 (Reflectors, Whiffs, Anc4…)
La puntata n. 91 di Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli, propone novità discografiche che si sviluppano su coordinate power pop, indie e psyche pop.
Playlist
The Reflectors – Messin’ Around
The Whiffs – Shakin’ All Over
Anc4 – I Want To Feel Good
The Lathums – Fight On
Mt. Misery – i was wrong
The Exbats – Ghost In The Record Store
Power Supply – The Land Of The Fire
Jackson Reid Briggs And The Eaters – If You Only Knew
Cowbell – In Deep
The Routes – Mesmerised
Triptides – Elemental Chemistry
Mountain Movers – Way Back To The World
Margo Price – Red Temple Prayer (Two Headed Dog)
Cleaners From Venus – Penny Novelettes
The Bevis Frond – Little Eden